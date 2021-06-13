Live events Phillips — what’s coming up

(PHILLIPS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Phillips calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillips:

RRH's 2021 Vacation Bible School Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: W5378 Hillcrest Rd, Phillips, WI

Discover Jesus in relationship to creation! Enjoy Bible study, games, crafts, and a scavenger hunt! Comment or message to sign up!

Price County Fair Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: N9130 Forest Ln, Phillips, WI

Price County Show Enjoy non-stop, fun carnival rides & games provided by K&M Amusements, delicious food, agricultural displays, exhibits from school children, 4H, and open class, a competitive...

Grand Opening Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Grand opening for the complex. There will be games, raffles, split the pot, live bands, food, drinks and more!

Czechoslovakian Community Festival Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 990 Flambeau Ave, Phillips, WI

Since 1984, annual reunion for the Czech, Moravian, Slovak community, ethnic food, authentic bakery, music, dancing and art fair.

Phillips Farmers' Market Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 195 S Avon Ave, Phillips, WI

Season:Summer Market Hours May 8, 2021 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Location:Corner of Maple St. and Avon Ave