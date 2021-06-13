Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillips, WI

Live events Phillips — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 8 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Phillips calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillips:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah7Hh_0aT3TzEU00

RRH's 2021 Vacation Bible School

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: W5378 Hillcrest Rd, Phillips, WI

Discover Jesus in relationship to creation! Enjoy Bible study, games, crafts, and a scavenger hunt! Comment or message to sign up!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGb2J_0aT3TzEU00

Price County Fair

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: N9130 Forest Ln, Phillips, WI

Price County Show Enjoy non-stop, fun carnival rides & games provided by K&M Amusements, delicious food, agricultural displays, exhibits from school children, 4H, and open class, a competitive...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdXwq_0aT3TzEU00

Grand Opening

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Grand opening for the complex. There will be games, raffles, split the pot, live bands, food, drinks and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Gn5y_0aT3TzEU00

Czechoslovakian Community Festival

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 990 Flambeau Ave, Phillips, WI

Since 1984, annual reunion for the Czech, Moravian, Slovak community, ethnic food, authentic bakery, music, dancing and art fair.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37l3FW_0aT3TzEU00

Phillips Farmers' Market

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 195 S Avon Ave, Phillips, WI

Season:Summer Market Hours May 8, 2021 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Location:Corner of Maple St. and Avon Ave

Learn More
Phillips News Alert

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
17
Followers
77
Post
830
Views
ABOUT

With Phillips News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillips, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Carnival Rides#Stand Up Comedy#K M Amusements#Czech#Moravian#Slovak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

Large late-night tornado sweeps through some Chicago suburbs

A large tornado swept through suburbs southwest of Chicago late Sunday night, causing numerous injuries, damaging several homes and vehicles, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. Officials of Naperville said five people were brought to a hospital. One was...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.