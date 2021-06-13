Manila calendar: Events coming up
(MANILA, AR) Live events are coming to Manila.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 117 Cobean Blvd, Lake City, AR
JUNE 21-25, 2021 FIND OUT MORE: https://bit.ly/3e9Npo5 REGISTER: https://bit.ly/3bqMMYF At Treasured VBS, kids (3 yrs old & potty trained - 6th grade) will dig into action-packed, faith-filled...
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Address: 5376 E State Hwy 137, Blytheville, AR
Fire, Police and EMS Monthly City Committee meeting. EMS services are provided to the City by Private Company.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 2501 S Division St, Blytheville, AR
The ACT exam has risen to the forefront as one of the most impactful scores to obtain for you college admissions. So it should come as no surprise that prepping for the exam is a big deal! ANC...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM
All Fine Payments are reviewed to make sure all fines are up to date.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 5900 N State Highway 119, Leachville, AR 72438
You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Leachville Arkansas