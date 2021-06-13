Cancel
Manila calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Manila News Watch
 8 days ago

(MANILA, AR) Live events are coming to Manila.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCqJx_0aT3TyLl00

REFUGE TREASURED VBS 2021

Lake City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 117 Cobean Blvd, Lake City, AR

JUNE 21-25, 2021 FIND OUT MORE: https://bit.ly/3e9Npo5 REGISTER: https://bit.ly/3bqMMYF At Treasured VBS, kids (3 yrs old & potty trained - 6th grade) will dig into action-packed, faith-filled...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wscf_0aT3TyLl00

Fire, Police and EMS Committee meeting

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 5376 E State Hwy 137, Blytheville, AR

Fire, Police and EMS Monthly City Committee meeting. EMS services are provided to the City by Private Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CrLn_0aT3TyLl00

ACT Prep- Math, English & Reading

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2501 S Division St, Blytheville, AR

The ACT exam has risen to the forefront as one of the most impactful scores to obtain for you college admissions. So it should come as no surprise that prepping for the exam is a big deal! ANC...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hQbg_0aT3TyLl00

Fine Payment Review Day

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

All Fine Payments are reviewed to make sure all fines are up to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAQtZ_0aT3TyLl00

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Leachville Arkansas

Leachville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 5900 N State Highway 119, Leachville, AR 72438

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Leachville Arkansas

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

