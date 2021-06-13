Manila calendar: Events coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Charming home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Manila across from water parked that has recently been enlarged and the city park that has been improved.<br/><br/>The living room, dining room and kitchen are all open with beautiful hardwood floors and trey ceiling with an entrance to the sun room with patio doors at each end and lots of windows across the back.<br/><br/>The large master bedroom is located on one side of the home with a large walk-in closet which is also a safe room. The master bath is huge with jetted tub and seperate shower. The master bath also has nice tiled floors.<br/><br/>There are two large bedrooms and a full bath on the opposite side of the home.<br/><br/>The large laundry is just off the kitchen, breakfast area.<br/><br/>The back yard has a nice screened in patio seperate from the home. There is a picket fence around part of the back yard but it is a huge back yard that goes all the way back to the field. The lot is 1.22 acres.<br/><br/>There is a large shop as well.<br/><br/>The large two car garage is on the side of the home and there is a large drive that has been widened that goes back to the shop.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lola Gifford, Century 21 McWaters Realty at 870-763-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwZXpNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtRVpNTFMtUjg5MTg5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Are you tired of paying someone else's mortgage? If you've had enough of the renting life and want to buy a home, here it is. This brand new construction is gorgeous with tons of extras. Some include, raised ceilings throughout, custom cabinets, tile backsplash, high-end appliances, and a fully fenced back yard. These homes have been selling fast so don't miss it! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! *Agents, see confidential remarks.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rob Spencer, New Horizon Real Estate at 870-926-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29vcGVyYXRpdmUlMjBBcmthbnNhcyUyMFJlYWx0b3JzJTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZS4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DQVJNTFMtMjEwMTQ5MTglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~UNDER CONTRACT~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~<br/><br/>A Great House To Make Your HOME!!!!!<br/><br/>This home is packed with updates!!! This 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home may be just what you are looking for. A very large living room and it has a wonderful kitchen and dining area. The rooms are very spacious with some new floor coverings and fresh paint. The home has very neutral colors throughout creating a warm and inviting atmosphere! Attached garage and nice large lot, this property is waiting now for its new owners-just purchase & move right in. Interest rates make this home more affordable today. Call Us TODAY!<br/><br/>This Home Package Comes With An Extra Bonus, The Seller Is Giving A $5000.00<br/>Incentive Which Can Go Towards New Appliances, Perhaps Some Landscaping, Or Patio, Deck, Or New Furniture For Interior Or Exterior Or Other Items Buyer May Desire.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gina R Miller, The Gina Miller Realty Company at 573-344-9225</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwZXpNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtRVpNTFMtUjg2NzkyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Welcome to Market 115 SW Main St. located in the Buffalo Island School District. This traditional style home sits on a lot in Monette, AR. This lovely home is a brick home with an updated roof. The home offers nice new windows. This is a two bedroom one bath home with an eat-in kitchen. The floors are all hardwood and vinyl. The home also has a storage building in the back. Call today to make this house your home or investment property!!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mallary Davis, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>