Danny Green's 'Optimistic' About Returning as Long as Sixers Stay Alive

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
 8 days ago
Aside from Joel Embiid's torn meniscus injury, which hasn't kept him off the court since Game 5 of the first-round series against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers have been relatively healthy in the playoffs.

But the team took a notable blow during Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. In the first quarter, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green was spotted limping and in pain. While he tried to battle it out as the game went on, Green wasted no time calling for a substitute when the game stopped.

Walking gingerly off the court, showing obvious signs of pain, Green and the Sixers' medical staff went straight back to the locker room to get the veteran sharpshooter evaluated to see what he was dealing with.

Not too long after exiting the court, Green was officially ruled out for the rest of the matchup. According to the Sixers, Green was initially diagnosed with a right calf strain. Although he was out for the matchup, Green did return to the team's bench in the second half while wearing street clothes and sporting a walking boot.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have a definitive update on Green as the veteran had to undergo further tests on Saturday. Still, Rivers made it pretty clear that Green wasn't going to make it out on the court for Game 4 and hinted that the timeline could extend further, considering it's a calf injury he's dealing with.

The following afternoon, an MRI confirmed Green was dealing with a right calf strain. Per team officials, he'll be re-evaluated in two weeks. While Green was described as "relieved" he's dealing with a calf strain and not an Achilles injury, the veteran forward is still guaranteed to miss at least two weeks -- and potentially five at the most.

According to Inside the Green Room Co-Host Harrison Sanford, Green is "optimistic he can make a return at some point as long as Sixers hold ground." It's unclear if the 76ers will still be alive in the postseason by the time Green is cleared for action, but Green isn't taking any chances. He wants to return to the floor again this season, so he'll get to rehabbing immediately with hopes that he hasn't played his final minutes for Philly yet this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

Philadelphia, PA
All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

