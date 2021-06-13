Coming soon: West Point events

(WEST POINT, NE) West Point is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the West Point area:

Demolition Derby Dodge, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 140 N Oak St, Dodge, NE

Second Sunday - Held yearly in Dodge since 1970 and averages 60 entries and 1,000 spectators.

Burt County Fair, EOF celebration with Justin Kane Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 W Fulton St, Oakland, NE

Join the Burt County Fair as the celebrate the successful End Of Fair 2021. Listen to acoustic performance and raise a glass to all the hard work from the Burt County Ag Society.

Retirement Party for Larry Howard West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

There will be a retirement party for Larry Howard on Friday June 18th at the Nielsen Community Center from 4-6p. Larry served 35 years with the University of Nebraska Extension in Cuming County...

Josh Abbott Band in Wisner at Thunder Dome Wisner, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Concert of Josh Abbott Band in Wisner. The concert will take place at Thunder Dome in Wisner. The date of the concert is the 26-06-2021. It starts at 20:00h.

Justin Kane Music Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 505 W Fulton St, Oakland, NE

Tickets are on-sale now for Burt County Fair : Lonestar, Travis Denning, Forgotten Highway, Justin Kane at Burt County Fairgrounds on 07/17/2021. It is only 53 days away and there are currently 10...