West Point, NE

Coming soon: West Point events

West Point Post
West Point Post
 8 days ago

(WEST POINT, NE) West Point is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the West Point area:

Demolition Derby

Dodge, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 140 N Oak St, Dodge, NE

Second Sunday - Held yearly in Dodge since 1970 and averages 60 entries and 1,000 spectators.

Burt County Fair, EOF celebration with Justin Kane

Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 W Fulton St, Oakland, NE

Join the Burt County Fair as the celebrate the successful End Of Fair 2021. Listen to acoustic performance and raise a glass to all the hard work from the Burt County Ag Society.

Retirement Party for Larry Howard

West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

There will be a retirement party for Larry Howard on Friday June 18th at the Nielsen Community Center from 4-6p. Larry served 35 years with the University of Nebraska Extension in Cuming County...

Josh Abbott Band in Wisner at Thunder Dome

Wisner, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Concert of Josh Abbott Band in Wisner. The concert will take place at Thunder Dome in Wisner. The date of the concert is the 26-06-2021. It starts at 20:00h.

Justin Kane Music

Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 505 W Fulton St, Oakland, NE

Tickets are on-sale now for Burt County Fair : Lonestar, Travis Denning, Forgotten Highway, Justin Kane at Burt County Fairgrounds on 07/17/2021. It is only 53 days away and there are currently 10...

Learn More
West Point Post

West Point Post

West Point, NE
ABOUT

With West Point Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

West Point, NEPosted by
West Point Post

Top homes for sale in West Point

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this lovely home on a corner lot in Oakland, Nebraska. Newer siding and gutters
West Point, NEPosted by
West Point Post

Check out these homes for sale in West Point now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Very private, large home with formal living room and huge great room with fireplace, wet bar, kitchen, large windows & very open with grill room & large dining room, and a main floor utility room. 50 x 80 building large enough for tall vehicles or equipment. Nice grove-wind break, rural water, will have new septic system and survey completed. CONTRACT PENDING, ACTIVE FOR BACKUP OFFERS ONLY. Located on a large corner lot this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots to see. The kitchen & bathroom were added in 2001 or 2002. In the bathroom you will find a large jetted tub, tile flooring & shower. Kitchen features ample cabinets, bar seating & room of a kitchen table. The second floor contains two bedrooms and in the basement you will find the home's 4th bedroom along with an additional bathroom/laundry and a bonus room. Newer metal roof! All measurements are approx. In the bathroom you will find a large jetted tub, tile flooring & shower. Kitchen features ample cabinets, bar seating & room of a kitchen table. The second floor contains two bedrooms and in the basement you will find the home's 4th bedroom along with an additional bathroom/laundry and a bonus room. Newer metal roof! Looking for space, charm, room to grow & make it your own? If so, this home will meet your desires! The vintage kitchen has a farmhouse Geneva sink & custom imperial Frigidaire Flair electric range & oven. Easy pass way to the formal dining area with original hardwood floors, built-ins, chandelier & window seat. Dining room opens to the living room with ceiling wooden beams. Just steps away is the library/office with built-in shelving & access to the spacious breezeway that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Check out the glass door knobs & linen built-in on the way to the 2 main floor bedrooms with generous closet space. Upstairs you will find original banister & 2 large bedrooms with multiple walk-in closets & 3/4 bath. The basement has so much space & potential for family room, rec room, storage & laundry. Turn it into your dreams! Great side yard, play area with 3rd parking area Easy pass way to the formal dining area with original hardwood floors, built-ins, chandelier & window seat. Dining room opens to the living room with ceiling wooden beams. Just steps away is the library/office with built-in shelving & access to the spacious breezeway that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Check out the glass door knobs & linen built-in on the way to the 2 main floor bedrooms with generous closet space. Upstairs you will find original banister & 2 large bedrooms with multiple walk-in closets & 3/4 bath. The basement has so much space & potential for family room, rec room, storage & laundry. Turn it into your dreams! This home should fit the needs of just about everyone! Located on a large corner lot this ranch home features 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The kitchen, dining room and living room all flow together to create a great open feel. You'll also love the convenience of the large main floor laundry area, extra deep heated 2 car garage and lots of great storage on the main level. The basement features a 3/4 bathroom, 2 finished rooms that the owners have used as non-conforming bedrooms and ample unfinished area to get creative with. Outside you'll enjoy the maintenance free exterior, beautiful shade and fruit trees, alley access and all within easy walking distance to the grade school, high school and Oakland's numerous Main St businesses. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your showing today! All offers will be reviewed at 4:00 PM Wednesday June 2nd. The kitchen, dining room and living room all flow together to create a great open feel. You'll also love the convenience of the large main floor laundry area, extra deep heated 2 car garage and lots of great storage on the main level. The basement features a 3/4 bathroom, 2 finished rooms that the owners have used as non-conforming bedrooms and ample unfinished area to get creative with. Outside you'll enjoy the maintenance free exterior, beautiful shade and fruit trees, alley access and all within easy walking distance to the grade school, high school and Oakland's numerous Main St businesses. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your showing today! All offers will be reviewed at 4:00 PM Wednesday June 2nd.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mark Ruwe, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-493-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXQlMjBQbGFpbnMlMjBSZWdpb25hbCUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HUFJNTkUtMjIxMTE0MjQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
West Point, NEPosted by
West Point Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in West Point

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in West Point: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Travel CT Tech - $1,875 per week; 3. Work At Home Retention Associate Account Executive; 4. Production Assemblers - 1st & 2nd shifts; 5. CDL-A Company Teams Dedicated Fleet; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $1,593 per week; 8. CDL-A Company Drivers - OTR Runs - $5,000 Sign-on Bonus; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - Behavioral Health - $1464.48 / Week; 10. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits;