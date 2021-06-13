Cancel
Eagar, AZ

Eagar events coming up

Posted by 
Eagar Voice
Eagar Voice
 8 days ago

(EAGAR, AZ) Live events are coming to Eagar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eagar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mnLn_0aT3Tolj00

AZOP – White Mountain UTV Jamboree

Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

AZOP – White Mountain UTV Jamboree August 18th – 23th, 2021 Eagar, AZ This event is getting bigger and better every year. Trust me you don’t want to miss it! Join us for some of the most beautiful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1597hK_0aT3Tolj00

Bridge Club

Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 74 Main St, Greer, AZ

Join us for Contact Bridge weekly in the Community Center Breezeway!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKO3v_0aT3Tolj00

Annual Round Valley Rodeo

Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 7 US-180, Springerville, AZ

109th Consecutive Annual Round Valley Rodeo Parade Saturday at 10am 1776 Freedom Begins Eagar to Springerville (sign up at the own of Eagar 22 W. 2nd St)

Greeting Card Class

Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 74 Main St, Greer, AZ

Come enjoy a Greeting Card Class held in the Breezeway of the Community Center. Class size is limited. Please sign up at the Greer Library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6m9i_0aT3Tolj00

Greer Days 2021

Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Find your way out of the desert heat and into the cool and crisp mountain air of Greer, AZ in Arizona's White Mountains. This weekend Greer is hosting their annual Greer Days with tons of fun...

Eagar Voice

Eagar Voice

Eagar, AZ
ABOUT

With Eagar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagar, AZPosted by
Eagar Voice

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(EAGAR, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eagar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Eagar, AZPosted by
Eagar Voice

These houses are for sale in Eagar

(EAGAR, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.