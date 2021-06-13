Eagar events coming up

(EAGAR, AZ) Live events are coming to Eagar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eagar:

AZOP – White Mountain UTV Jamboree Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

AZOP – White Mountain UTV Jamboree August 18th – 23th, 2021 Eagar, AZ This event is getting bigger and better every year. Trust me you don’t want to miss it! Join us for some of the most beautiful...

Bridge Club Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 74 Main St, Greer, AZ

Join us for Contact Bridge weekly in the Community Center Breezeway!

Annual Round Valley Rodeo Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 7 US-180, Springerville, AZ

109th Consecutive Annual Round Valley Rodeo Parade Saturday at 10am 1776 Freedom Begins Eagar to Springerville (sign up at the own of Eagar 22 W. 2nd St)

Greeting Card Class Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 74 Main St, Greer, AZ

Come enjoy a Greeting Card Class held in the Breezeway of the Community Center. Class size is limited. Please sign up at the Greer Library.

Greer Days 2021 Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Find your way out of the desert heat and into the cool and crisp mountain air of Greer, AZ in Arizona's White Mountains. This weekend Greer is hosting their annual Greer Days with tons of fun...