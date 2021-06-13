Sisseton events coming up

(SISSETON, SD) Live events are coming to Sisseton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sisseton:

Vinnie's Mud Bog 2021 Hankinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 9536 160th AVE SE, Hankinson, ND 58041

Come join us for a weekend of muddy fun. Scheduled events include Open Pit, Truck Tire Pull, Best In Show , Mud Drag Racing & more.

Eclipse at Lake Traverse Resort | Outdoor Show Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11854 Lake Rd, Browns Valley, MN

Eclipse will be performing at Lake Traverse Resort on Aug 28th, 2021. Show starts at 9:00! Eclipse is a longtime working band, playing shows throughout the Midwest. The band and crew bring live...

Fun with the Interns Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

2021 Sam Brown Days, COLOR 5K RUN 5K Walk/Run Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Starting Location at Browns Valley City park between 2nd Ave NW and Hwy 28. Wear clothing to be "colored" during the run. All ages welcome, strollers free with paid registration. 9am Start time...

Pop-Up Galleries & Live Music! Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 12572 BIA Hwy 700, Sisseton, SD

Visit our traveling gallery and take home a low-cost art print and album. June 17, 11am-1pm at Sisseton Wahpeton College.