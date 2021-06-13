Cancel
Connell, WA

Connell calendar: What's coming up

Connell News Flash
 8 days ago

(CONNELL, WA) Connell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdX1O_0aT3Tl7Y00

CBHA 5k Color Run | Run For A Cause

Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1515 Columbia St, Othello, WA

Public tagging allows you to tag yourself or others you know in photos from CBHA 5k Color Run | Run For A Cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LTy9_0aT3Tl7Y00

Aventura's 90's Party

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:45 PM

Join us Friday for a fun night of singing to your favorite 90's music! Prizes for the best dressed 90's outfit. Bring your friends and lets have a great time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee3WE_0aT3Tl7Y00

2022 Ever & After VENDOR Pre-Registration

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 6600 Burden Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301

This is for vendor registration only to participate in the show. Tickets to the event will be on sale fall 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSPSa_0aT3Tl7Y00

Pasco

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 4820 N Rd 68, Pasco, WA

DRIVE-THRU distribution, up to 250 families (or while supplies last). In light of COVID-19 concerns, prepacked emergency food boxes will be distributed that include an assortment of nonperishable...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cA7wB_0aT3Tl7Y00

POTHOLES SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT

Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 8198 HWY 262 se, Othello, WA

It's about that time of year again! We are having our Shoot Out Tournament at Potholes Lake @ Mardons Resort. HERE'S THE SKINNY: No Off limits, pre-fishing is allowed! Check in/Driver's Meeting...

Connell, WA
With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

