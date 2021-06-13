Connell calendar: What's coming up

(CONNELL, WA) Connell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:

CBHA 5k Color Run | Run For A Cause Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1515 Columbia St, Othello, WA

Aventura's 90's Party Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:45 PM

Join us Friday for a fun night of singing to your favorite 90's music! Prizes for the best dressed 90's outfit. Bring your friends and lets have a great time!

2022 Ever & After VENDOR Pre-Registration Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 6600 Burden Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301

This is for vendor registration only to participate in the show. Tickets to the event will be on sale fall 2021.

Pasco Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 4820 N Rd 68, Pasco, WA

DRIVE-THRU distribution, up to 250 families (or while supplies last). In light of COVID-19 concerns, prepacked emergency food boxes will be distributed that include an assortment of nonperishable...

POTHOLES SHOOTOUT TOURNAMENT Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 8198 HWY 262 se, Othello, WA

It's about that time of year again! We are having our Shoot Out Tournament at Potholes Lake @ Mardons Resort. HERE'S THE SKINNY: No Off limits, pre-fishing is allowed! Check in/Driver's Meeting...