Live events Sutton — what’s coming up

(SUTTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Sutton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sutton:

West Virginia S3DA Central Region 3D Championship Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: Airport Rd, Sutton, WV

West Virginia S3DA Central Region 3D Championship Date: Saturday, July 3rd This event will be a 3D Archery Event Shotgun Start at 11:00am Location: Lumberport Archery Club

Family FUN 5K Color Run/Walk Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 239 Co Rte 15/9 Rd, Sutton, WV

Grab your family, and friends and come on out to enjoy some Quality time together in a fun and healthy way❣ This 5K color run/walk Is a benefit for the American Heart Association and 100% of the...

Luke & The Lobsters Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:06 AM

Address: 270 Scotts Fork-Bonnie Rd, Sutton, WV

Luke & The Lobsters: Live in Sutton. Don't miss this incredible event on Oct 14, 2021 11:06am. Grab your tickets now!

The Undeniable Comedy Tour Takes Sutton! Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

SUTTON, WEST VIRGINIA!! Lee Mays brings his Undeniable Comedy Tour to the Sutton Moose Lodge 825 on Saturday, July 17th at 10PM!! Comedy vet Steve Gaines is coming along for a night of comedy you...

Elk River Summer Float Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Sutton Dam Road, Sutton, WV 26601

This 5-mile float is the perfect trip for kayakers or groups with varied skill levels! Activities start at 9:00 a.m.