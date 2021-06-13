Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Political crisis looms as SF accuses Poots of ‘bad faith’ on Irish Language Act

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07btQn_0aT3Thae00
Coronavirus – Thu May 27, 2021 (PA Wire)

Sinn Fein has accused DUP leader Edwin Poots of acting in “bad faith”, and said that the nominations of a first minister and deputy first minister at Stormont this week have to be accompanied by the progression of Irish language legislation.

Sinn Fein’s conclusion that they “do not believe” Mr Poots will deliver on the Irish Language Act could spark a political crisis at Stormont.

When Arlene Foster formally resigns as First Minister on Monday, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is automatically removed from her post as well – as the joint office can only function if both positions are filled.

Both parties will then need to re-nominate their respective first and deputy first ministers within seven days.

We believe they are acting in bad faith. We do not believe they will deliver on the Irish Language Act

If one of the parties declines to re-nominate, or if either nomination fails to gain sufficient Assembly support, then a functioning Executive cannot be formed and a snap election will become likely.

However, the DUP has insisted the party “stands resolute” in its determination to respect powersharing in Northern Ireland.

Referencing the potential for a political crisis during the Covid pandemic, the DUP added: “No-one would forgive Sinn Fein for playing fast and loose with people’s lives in Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein had been seeking firm guarantees from Mr Poots on issues such as Irish language as a prerequisite for its engagement in the nomination process.

A senior Sinn Fein source told the PA news agency: “Sinn Fein has scoped out Edwin Poots and the DUP, having had a series of engagements where we’ve talked and listened up until yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279pvM_0aT3Thae00
Edwin Poots announces ministerial team (PA Wire)

“Our assessment is that he is being disingenuous by saying publicly that he will honour commitments agreed in NDNA (New Decade, New Approach).

“We believe they are acting in bad faith. We do not believe they will deliver on the Irish Language Act.

No-one would forgive Sinn Fein for playing fast and loose with people’s lives in Northern Ireland

“Our position is that the nomination for first minister and deputy first minister has to be accompanied by legislation on the Irish language.”

But a DUP spokesman responded: “No-one would forgive Sinn Fein for playing fast and loose with people’s lives in Northern Ireland.

“The DUP leadership stands resolute to enter government, respect powersharing and get on with the job.

“It is up to others to follow.

“We remain committed to the New Decade, New Approach agreement and want to see it implemented in all its parts.”

The cultural elements of NDNA, include protections for Irish and Ulster Scots, would have to be delivered in the form of amendments to the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

Sinn Fein wants those legislative changes passed before the end of the current Assembly mandate next spring.

In order for the process of the legislative changes to be commenced this week they would need to be agreed by the Executive.

It is understood that Sinn Fein would want the Executive to meet straight after the DUP nominates Paul Givan as new First Minister this week to sign off on the changes.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Irish Language Act#Sf#Stormont#Covid#Ndna#Ulster Scots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Sacked DUP ministers accuse Poots of failing to reach out

Edwin Poots has faced criticism from sacked DUP ministers as he announced a new-look Stormont team that included Paul Givan as First Minister designate. Departing Education and Economy ministers Peter Weir and Diane Dodds both claimed Mr Poots’ choices for senior Assembly roles were evidence of failure to reach out to those who opposed him in the leadership contest.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

DUP warns against Westminster intervention on Irish language laws

The DUP has warned the Government against intervening in Stormont affairs to pass Irish language laws at Westminster. Party MP Sammy Wilson’s comments came after Sinn Fein called on Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to take on responsibility for passing the legislation at Parliament. Mary Lou McDonald made the request...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Sinn Féin calls on No 10 to introduce Irish-language legislation

Sinn Féin has appealed to the UK government to bypass the Northern Ireland assembly and introduce Irish-language legislation via Westminster to defuse a political crisis that threatens to collapse Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government. Conor Murphy, the Sinn Féin finance minister, said on Tuesday that the party would end a standoff...
PoliticsBBC

Irish language talks back on at Stormont

Talks at Stormont continue late into the night in a bid to break a stalemate over Irish language legislation. Sinn Féin returned just before midnight on Wednesday to resume negotiations with NI Secretary Brandon Lewis. He had earlier held meetings with Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Sinn...
WorldBBC

Edwin Poots will not guarantee Irish language law this term

DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he intends to support Irish language legislation, but not necessarily before the next assembly election. Sinn Féin has suggested it may not support a new DUP first minister unless such legislation is approved by ministers before 10 July. Conor Murphy said his party had...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Sinn Fein asks UK government to step into Stormont row and pass Irish Language Act

Sinn Fein has called on Boris Johnson’s government to intervene in a major row threatening to wreck power-sharing arrangements in Northern Ireland by passing Irish language legislation at Westminster.An ongoing stand-off at Stormont between Sinn Fein and the DUP over the Irish Language Act could topple the province’s political institutions unless a resolution is found in the coming days.Sinn Fein said the introduction of legislation at Westminster is “the only way to resolve this issue” following a meeting with Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis on Monday night.Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “This evening we met with the British government and told them that they need...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Sinn Fein to nominate O’Neill as UK makes Irish language vow

Sinn Fein will nominate Michelle O’Neill as deputy First Minister at Stormont after party president Mary Lou McDonald said she received a commitment from the UK Government to legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster. Ms McDonald earlier said she was going to meet Secretary of State Brandon Lewis late...
Worldbicesteradvertiser.net

Brandon Lewis to explore ‘all options available’ on Irish language laws

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he will explore “all the options available” to introduce Irish language laws in the region. It comes amid tensions over the issue between Sinn Fein and the DUP that potentially threatens the future of powersharing. Sinn Fein told the Secretary of State on...
Worldnation.cymru

Irish Language Act on Welsh model could be passed at Westminster to solve Stormont deadlock

Westminster could legislate on an Irish Language Act on the same model as the Welsh Language Act if Sinn Féin and the DUP fail to break a deadlock on the issue at Stormont. Northern Ireland’s Social Democratic and Labour Party, which has two MPs in the House of Commons, have said that their party would seek to amend a Bill that is currently making its way through the house.
WorldThe Guardian

Irish-language row threatens to derail Northern Ireland government

A dispute between Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) over an Irish-language act is threatening to derail the Northern Ireland assembly and executive. Arlene Foster formally resigned as first minister at 1pm on Monday but a standoff between the two biggest parties at Stormont is blocking her designated successor, Paul Givan, 39, from taking the post.
Politicsredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Crisis averted in NI after late night deal on Irish language

A power-sharing crisis in Northern Ireland appears to have been averted after a late night deal over Irish language laws paved the way for Stormont leaders to be appointed. A post-midnight announcement by the UK Government committing to pass the stalled laws at Westminster in the autumn, if they are not moved at the Stormont Assembly in the interim, was enough to convince Sinn Fein to drop its threat not to nominate a deputy First Minister as joint head of the devolved executive.
Worldgosporttimes.com

Newly-Appointed DUP Leader Edwin Poots Resigns After Irish Language Deal

Edwin Poots has resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland. The Republic of Ireland's foreign affairs minister, Simon Coveney, said the "last thing" Northern Ireland needs is for its largest party to be divided. So far, Givan is now is expected to be sworn into...
WorldMarietta Daily Journal

Irish premier calls for calm after 'turbulent' 24 hours in N. Ireland

LONDON — Irish premier Micheal Martin has urged those at the center of the political crisis in Northern Ireland to remain "calm," as the province emerges from a "very turbulent" 24 hours. Martin said it was important everyone worked collectively to maintain stability in Northern Ireland. Edwin Poots announced he...
PoliticsTelegraph

Next DUP leader ‘must push harder to scrap Northern Ireland Protocol’

The next DUP leader must be even more hardline in pushing to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, senior party figures have said following the ousting of Edwin Poots. After Mr Poots was forced out just three weeks after becoming leader, influential DUP sources told The Telegraph his successor would be expected to ratchet up pressure on Boris Johnson to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.
Politicskfgo.com

Northern Ireland’s DUP to choose latest new leader within a week

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will choose a new leader, its third in a matter of weeks, by Saturday June 26, the party said on Saturday after Edwin Poots quit just three weeks after formally taking power. The British-run region’s largest party has gone through a...
PoliticsRoscommon Herald

Irish officials ‘no longer welcome’ in North, says loyalist paramilitary group

A group representing loyalist paramilitary organisations have called on the next DUP leader to collapse powersharing if necessary to “stop the constant flow of concessions to Sinn Féin”, adding Irish officials are “no longer welcome in Northern Ireland”. The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) – an umbrella group representing the views...