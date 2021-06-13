Live events coming up in Galivants Ferry

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Galivants Ferry is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galivants Ferry:

Carvers Bay Varsity Football @ Aynor Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Jordanville Rd, Aynor, SC

The Aynor (SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Carvers Bay (Hemingway, SC) on Friday, September 17 @ 7:30p.

Reed Family Reunion Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 5310 South Hwy 41, Marion, SC 29571

TO ENSURE THE HEALTH OF OUR FAMILY, THIS REUNION HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO NEXT SUMMER (6/18/21 - 6/20/21) DUE TO THE COVID19 PANDEMIC. PLEASE OPEN THIS FULLY TO GET IMPORTANT DETAILS BELOW. REGISTRATION FOR THIS EVENT, ON THIS SITE IS NOT REQUIRED. Welcome to the Reed Family Reunion information center, where you can get reunion info. Please check here for any updates regarding the reunion. The current reunion itinerary is below. Reed Family Reunion itinerary is as follows: Friday, June 18, 202

South Carolina Concealed Carry Permit Training Galivants Ferry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4753 Page Rd, Galivants Ferry, SC

Join us at Echo 6 Outdoor Shooting Park. Echo 6 was started by a few and proud collection of Military Veterans in order to provide weapons, accessories and training to the general public.

John Berry Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3500 Nobles Farm Rd, 3500 Horry Saddle Club Rd, Aynor, SC

Join John Berry for an evening of great music for a great cause! Food & drinks will be available. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Music at 7:30 pm $15 For more information, call Melissa at 843-907-1286

Marion Balloon Festival 2021 Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1548 US-501, Marion, SC

Hot Air Balloons (weather permitting), food vendors, retail vendors, activities for all the family and more!