Seward events coming soon

(SEWARD, AK) Live events are lining up on the Seward calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seward area:

First Friday + Exhibition | Duality: Alaska Seward, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 238 4th Avenue, Seward, AK 99664

This First Friday will take place from 6p to 8p at The Ranting Raven in Seward, AK on Friday, July 2.

Mount Marathon Race Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Seward’s Mount Marathon Race is regarded as one of the hardest short-distance mountain races in the world. Up to 30,000 people descend on Seward to watch the mayhem and celebrate Independence Day...

Chugach National Forest – Volunteer Vacations 2021 Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: Seward, AK

Gull Rock trail in Hope, Alaska is very scenic as it parallels the Turnagain Arm of Cook Inlet (well above high tide). The trail passes through diverse vegetation: birch-aspen woods; alder-choked...

United States - Canada Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Silversea Alaska: Departure Port Seward. 11 nights on board the splendid ship Silver Muse. Departure scheduled for 8 August 2021. Itinerary Seward,Icy Strait Point,Haines,Tracy...

15th Annual Seward Halibut Tournament Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 4th Ave, Seward, AK

We’re looking forward to the 2021 Halibut Tournament in Seward from June 15 to June 30, 2021! Cash Prizes for HEAVIEST FISH 1st place overall: $3,000...