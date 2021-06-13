Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, GA

Coming soon: Butler events

Posted by 
Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BUTLER, GA) Butler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38of8T_0aT3TaPZ00

Data Analytics Classroom Training in Columbus, GA

Juniper, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Description Course Description: The Data Analysis Boot Camp equips candidates with the knowledge, techniques and models to transform data into usable insights for making business decisions. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aw8oY_0aT3TaPZ00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Columbus, Columbus, GA 31801

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfbu4_0aT3TaPZ00

HFF 2021 Summer Horse Camp

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1416 Irby Rd, Fort Valley, GA

Come enjoy a week long summer camp that teaches beginner and intermediate riders horsemanship skills as well as fun in the sun. Camps are geared towards children ages 5-14. Drop off is at 9:00am...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XqwZ_0aT3TaPZ00

New location Launch

Reynolds, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

We will be gathering on the Lord's day to celebrate the open door that the Lord has given us to reach middle Ga. Come and be with us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9xsX_0aT3TaPZ00

Senior Camp (grades 7-12) - Roberta, GA 2021

Roberta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:59 PM

Address: 554 Camp Eunice Rd, Roberta, GA

Senior Camp (grades 7-12) span Jun 13 - Jun 18 (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) span

Learn More
Butler Bulletin

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
14
Followers
86
Post
620
Views
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Roberta, GA
City
Fort Valley, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Ga Come#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Butler, GAPosted by
Butler Bulletin

Top homes for sale in Butler

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This beautiful Plantation style home is located on a 3+/- acre lot with the option to purchase an additional 3.43 acres. The home was