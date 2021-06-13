Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott City, KS

Live events coming up in Scott City

Posted by 
Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 8 days ago

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Scott City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scott City area:

KATS Western KS CEU & Townhall

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1510 Taylor Plaza E., Garden City, KS 67846

2.0 Cat A CEU's followed by a KATS Townhall Q&A meeting with the executive board.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STlGc_0aT3TXiG00

Watercolor Workshop: Feathers

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Learn basic watercolor techniques and tricks during August’s watercolor workshop at Garden City Arts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETV31_0aT3TXiG00

Max Haverfield & Friends | Sound of Glory - Scott City

Scott City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Main Street, Scott City, KS 67871

An Americana Spectacular DINNER SHOW featuring your favorite patriotic classics and songs we all love!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xv9vs_0aT3TXiG00

Annual SCACC Carp Derby

Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 823 Main St, Scott City, KS

Annual Carp Derby at Lake Scott State Park, hosted by Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whrOJ_0aT3TXiG00

Whimmydiddle Arts & Crafts Fair

Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 100-198 Park Ln, Scott City, KS

The Whimmydiddle Arts and Crafts Fair comes to Scott City Park on the last Saturday in September. The Fair is named after a wooden toy, the whimmydiddle. One of the largest craft shows in Western...

Learn More
Scott City Post

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
2
Followers
79
Post
548
Views
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Scott City, KS
Garden City, KS
Government
City
Garden City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Live Events#Arts And Crafts#Cat#Kats Townhall Q A#Sun Jun#Ks Annual Carp Derby#Ks The Whimmydiddle Arts#Crafts Fair#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cats
Related
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Scott City Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Scott City: Friday, June 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, June 19: Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Scott City, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Scott City area went to Sinclair at Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.33, at Love's Travel Stop at 1720 S Main St, the survey found:
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scott City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Scott City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Scott City: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $1,960 per week; 2. Field Sales Representative; 3. Automotive Technician; 4. Diesel Technician; 5. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 6. Registered Nurse | RN | LDR (Contract); 7. Registered Nurse | RN | PCU (Contract);