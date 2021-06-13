Live events coming up in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Scott City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scott City area:

KATS Western KS CEU & Townhall Garden City, KS

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1510 Taylor Plaza E., Garden City, KS 67846

2.0 Cat A CEU's followed by a KATS Townhall Q&A meeting with the executive board.

Watercolor Workshop: Feathers Garden City, KS

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Learn basic watercolor techniques and tricks during August’s watercolor workshop at Garden City Arts.

Max Haverfield & Friends | Sound of Glory - Scott City Scott City, KS

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Main Street, Scott City, KS 67871

An Americana Spectacular DINNER SHOW featuring your favorite patriotic classics and songs we all love!

Annual SCACC Carp Derby Scott City, KS

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 823 Main St, Scott City, KS

Annual Carp Derby at Lake Scott State Park, hosted by Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce

Whimmydiddle Arts & Crafts Fair Scott City, KS

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 100-198 Park Ln, Scott City, KS

The Whimmydiddle Arts and Crafts Fair comes to Scott City Park on the last Saturday in September. The Fair is named after a wooden toy, the whimmydiddle. One of the largest craft shows in Western...