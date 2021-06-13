Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ross expected to start for Washington against San Francisco

allfans.co
 10 days ago

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (4-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will meet on Sunday. The Nationals are 14-17 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as...

allfans.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Kyle Finnegan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Giants#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnewsbrig.com

Joe Ross will fuel Washington

New research suggests humans can live up to 150 years. That means the 48-year-old Bartolo Colon, who pitched a complete-game, two-run gem Sunday for the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League, is just getting started. Two struggling pitchers who are turning the corner meet Saturday in D.C. The Mets’...
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Lamet expected to start as San Diego hosts Chicago

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Chicago will meet on Tuesday. The Padres are 21-12 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for third in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .364. The Cubs have gone 12-17...
MLBStar-Tribune

Gutierrez expected to start for Cincinnati against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (34-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-30, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -101, Brewers -115; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBCitizen Tribune

Sheffield expected to start for the Mariners against Tigers

Seattle Mariners (31-32, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-36, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -120, Mariners +100; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB6abc

Wheeler expected to start for Philadelphia against Atlanta

LINE: Phillies -137, Braves +118; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Atlanta will face off on Thursday. The Phillies are 16-17 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .396. The Braves are 14-15...
MLBWinchester Star

San Francisco visits Washington, aims to build on DeSclafani's solid showing

San Francisco Giants (39-23, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-34, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Nationals: Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani pitched...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Crawford starting for San Francisco on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Crawford is getting the nod at shortstop while batting fourth in the order against Nationals starter Joe Ross. Our models project Crawford for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jason Vosler starting at third base for San Francisco on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants third baseman Jason Vosler is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vosler will operate the hot corner after Wilmer Flores was given a breather against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Vosler to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBBirmingham Star

Nationals select contract of OF Gerardo Parra from Triple-A

The Washington Nationals selected the contract of outfielder Gerardo Parra on Sunday and optioned infielder Luis Garcia to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday night's game. Parra, 34, joins the Nationals after hitting .219 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 21 games with Triple-A Rochester. Parra spent the 2020 season with the Yomiuri Giants of the Japan Professional League.
MLBFrankfort Times

Miami-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs third. Jason Heyward walks. Sergio Alcantara strikes out swinging. Alec Mills strikes out on a foul bunt. Joc Pederson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Jason Heyward to third. Fielding error by Miguel Rojas. Joc Pederson to third. Jason Heyward scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging.
MLBRoyals Review

Jackson Kowar set to start from the bullpen

Jackson Kowar was seen to have gotten off on the wrong foot in the early stage of his career. Seeing this, Kansas City Royals decided for the 24-year-old right-hander to make his progress into the Major League through the bullpen. The 24-year-old pitcher has only registered two starts, but he...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals take 3 of 4 from New York Mets; Kyle Schwarber three home runs; Parra Shark returns...

How did the Nationals react to the reaction to Gerardo Parra returning to Nationals Park?. “We started laughing,” manager Davey Martinez said. “It was funny, because I watched J-Hay [Josh Harrison] and Josh Bell, [Jordy] Mercer, all those guys that weren’t here and didn’t experience it all the time, and you should have saw their faces. I mean, they were laughing they were excited about it. I told them it’s pretty cool to see them all do the Baby Shark. I know J-Hay mentioned, he said ‘I’m sure my daughters are doing it right now wherever they’re at right now if they’re watching the game.’ So hey, like I said, the fans were into it, it was a lot of fun. What can I say about Parra, comes in and gets a huge pinch hit for us and gets us going that inning.”
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 13 Hitting Waiver Wire: Taking A Flyer On Miami’s Jesus Sanchez

No, this isn’t Jarred Kelenic or Julio Rodríguez. It’s not even Taylor Trammell. It’s Jake Fraley, Seattle’s 26-year-old twenty-first overall prospect. While by no means does Fraley share the prospect pedigree that any of these other three share, he’s made the absolute most of his opportunity in 2021. Having debuted back in 2019, and appearing in 2020 as well, Fraley was rather underwhelming thus far in his brief major league appearances. So far in 82 plate appearances this season however, Fraley is slashing .254/.463/.492 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs. Perhaps most encouraging is the 19-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio. 22 walks in 82 plate appearances! This isn’t completely out of nowhere, either, as his four-year-plus minor league career suggests his plate discipline is real. For his professional career, he has a strikeout percentage less than 20 and a walk percentage close to 10. He was never a big power hitter, but a spike in homers in 2019 was a hopeful sign that he’d developed that part of his game. So far in 2021, he’s hit four dingers in just 82 plate appearances. Fraley was already expected to contribute in some other categories, such as average and steals, but adding home runs to his profile could certainly make him a valuable fantasy player moving forward.
NFLeutawstreetreport.com

O’s Should Look to San Diego for Rebuilding Blueprint

You could argue that the Orioles are at a bit of a crossroads right now. By that I mean, they need to decide when to bring young prospects up, when do they make key trades, key FA signings, etc.…Do they start this year? Do they wait another year? Can they allow 2022 to be another poor year because of a dwindling and disgruntled fan base?
MLBNBC Sports

After homer frenzy, could Kyle Schwarber enter Home Run Derby?

As far as home run hitters go, essentially no one has been hotter than Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber. After blasting three homers on Sunday -- yes, you read that right -- Schwarber now has nine in his last ten games. With 18 on the season, he is just five back of the league lead.
MLBperutribune.com

L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers lines out to center field to Mookie Betts. Trent Grisham flies out to center field to Mookie Betts. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Victor Caratini singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Yu Darvish grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Matt Beaty.