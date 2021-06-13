Cancel
MLB

Slumping Pirates look to break 6-game slide against Brewers

 10 days ago

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games. The Brewers are 16-10 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the...

MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Brewers - 6/11/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball. Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 5.40 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.42 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Projected Lineups. Pirates. Adam Frazier (2B) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Gregory Polanco (RF) Phillip Evans (1B) Ben Gamel (CF) Michael Perez (C)
MLBGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

DENVER — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado’s four-home run barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run home run off Eric Lauer...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 7, Rockies 6

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers split a four-game weekend series with the Rockies with a 7-6 win in Denver on Sunday. Kolten Wong led the way, going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, including a two-run homer in the 5th inning. Daniel Vogelbach finished 2 for 5 with two singles and one RBI, which turned out the be the game-winner.
MLBallfans.co

3 Milwaukee Brewers trades to boost postseason odds

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off the first big trade of the 2021 MLB season, acquiring Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays. With this team clearly buying in the hopes of making the postseason, the MLB trade deadline offers plenty of possibilities for Milwaukee. Unlike many contenders in the National...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep right field. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to right center field to Ketel Marte. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Christian Walker to Merrill Kelly. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction, 6/22/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Milwaukee (-135) Arizona (+110) Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers (40-32, 2nd in NL Central) go to Chase Field on Tuesday where they'll meet the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-53, 5th in NL West). The Diamondbacks open this matchup at +110 while the Brewers are priced at -135. The over/under opens at 7.5. The men taking the mound are Freddy Peralta and Zac Gallen.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' Derek Fisher activated from IL; Kolten Wong almost ready to return

The Brewers have fought through a pile of injuries to post a 38-30 record, good for a tie with the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. While still far from fully healthy, the Brew Crew are starting to get closer to full strength, as outfielder Derek Fisher was activated off the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (Utilityman Tim Lopes was optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move.) In addition, manager Craig Counsell is “somewhat optimistic” that second baseman Kolten Wong is ready to return from his own trip to the IL.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kolten Wong, Daniel Vogelbach help Brewers top Rockies

Kolten Wong homered among his three hits, Daniel Vogelbach and Derek Fisher had two hits apiece and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 in Denver on Sunday. Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in his only inning of relief and Brad Boxberger earned his third...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers shut out Diamondbacks 5-0, but lose Daniel Vogelbach to a hamstring injury

After the Brewers’ bad game yesterday, they managed to turn the tables with a much better day today. Unfortunately, it came with an injury for the second straight day. The game started off quick, as Kolten Wong hit the third pitch of the game out to right for a quick 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta allowed a ground rule double to Ketel Marte and a walk to David Peralta in the first, but nothing else. However, the Diamondbacks lost Marte for the game with left hamstring tightness.
MLBRoyals Review

Jackson Kowar set to start from the bullpen

Jackson Kowar was seen to have gotten off on the wrong foot in the early stage of his career. Seeing this, Kansas City Royals decided for the 24-year-old right-hander to make his progress into the Major League through the bullpen. The 24-year-old pitcher has only registered two starts, but he...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 13 Hitting Waiver Wire: Taking A Flyer On Miami’s Jesus Sanchez

No, this isn’t Jarred Kelenic or Julio Rodríguez. It’s not even Taylor Trammell. It’s Jake Fraley, Seattle’s 26-year-old twenty-first overall prospect. While by no means does Fraley share the prospect pedigree that any of these other three share, he’s made the absolute most of his opportunity in 2021. Having debuted back in 2019, and appearing in 2020 as well, Fraley was rather underwhelming thus far in his brief major league appearances. So far in 82 plate appearances this season however, Fraley is slashing .254/.463/.492 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs. Perhaps most encouraging is the 19-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio. 22 walks in 82 plate appearances! This isn’t completely out of nowhere, either, as his four-year-plus minor league career suggests his plate discipline is real. For his professional career, he has a strikeout percentage less than 20 and a walk percentage close to 10. He was never a big power hitter, but a spike in homers in 2019 was a hopeful sign that he’d developed that part of his game. So far in 2021, he’s hit four dingers in just 82 plate appearances. Fraley was already expected to contribute in some other categories, such as average and steals, but adding home runs to his profile could certainly make him a valuable fantasy player moving forward.
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland beats Chicago Cubs 4-0, loses Aaron Civale to injury

CHICAGO — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping Cleveland overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 6/21/21

We're looking at a smaller six-game main slate to begin the week, and while there's some solid pitching talent available to us, there isn't necessarily an obvious top option. On the hitting side, the Houston Astros have the highest implied total by a sizable margin. Our daily helper is available...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros getting comfortable with Yordan Alvarez in left field

BALTIMORE — Any hesitancy to play Yordan Alvarez in the outfield appears gone. Manager Dusty Baker stuck the hulking designated hitter in left field on June 2 against the Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Alvarez emerged unscathed and the skipper felt at ease. On Monday against the Orioles, Baker...
MLBfantasypros.com

10 Burning Questions: Wander Franco, Kyle Schwarber, Luis Castillo (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

By now, I’m sure many of your leagues are at or near the halfway point of their seasons. This season continues to be full of headlines and entertainment. From the ongoing investigation to superstars continuing to emerge – the MLB is filled with exciting storylines. Now, we will even get to see the highly coveted Wander Franco. It’s the season that keeps on giving, and I can’t wait to see what Franco does. He will surely live up to the hype.