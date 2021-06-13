Events on the Hinckley calendar
(HINCKLEY, MN) Live events are coming to Hinckley.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hinckley area:
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 35736 Hinckley Rd, Hinckley, MN
GVHS POINTS QUALIFYING SHOW - Approved JUDGE: Adam Longman and Ronald Bartholomew
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 777 Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley, MN
Filmore takes the stage at the Grand Casino Hinkley in Minnesota
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 777 Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley, MN
Ticket prices are as follows: 2-Day: $199, $179, $149, $129, $119 Single Day: $129, $109, $99, $89, $79 VIP Camping: $100 (limited spaces) General Camping: $50 For more information, please visit...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Hinckley Sweet Summer Sounds Show
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:15 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 PM
Address: 35736 Hinckley Rd, Hinckley, MN
WSCA Open Horse Show Hosted by the Wissota Appaloosa Horse Club Open to everyone! All breeds welcome! www.WissotaAppaloosa.com