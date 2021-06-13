Cancel
Cleveland Indian, Seattle Mariners lineups for June 13, 2021: Game No. 62

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are the lineups for Sunday’s game between the Mariners and the Indians. Where: Progressive Field, 1:10 p.m. Teams: Mariners (31-35) vs. Indians (34-27). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and Indians radio network will carry the game. Starting pitchers: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2, 4.98) vs....

