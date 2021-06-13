Cleveland Indian, Seattle Mariners lineups for June 13, 2021: Game No. 62

AS YOU KNOW…Justin Dunn takes the mound for the Mariners tonight…the right-hander has made 23 appearances, all starts, for Seattle in his career (2019-current)…he is 5–3 with a 3.69 ERA (40 ER, 97.2 IP) in his career…the Mariners own a 14–9 record in his outings, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Dunn has held opposing hitters to a .174 batting average over his first 23 career starts, which ranks 3rd-lowest in Major League history over a pitcher’s first 23 career starts since earned runs became an official stat in 1912?…opposing batters have gone 60-for-344 against Dunn in his career…the .174 batting average trails only Ryne Stanek-TB (.168/20x119) from May 26-Sept. 3, 2018 and Hideo Nomo-LAD (.173/99x571) from May 2-Aug. 31, 1995…Dunn’s .174 mark, which ranks 3rd-lowest since 1912, outpaces Ferdie Schupp-NYG (.178/110x619), who made his first 23 starts from Oct. 3, 1913-June 12, 1917 and Al Downing-NYY (.181/109x601), who made his first 23 starts from July 19, 1961-Sept. 22, 1963.