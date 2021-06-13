Saturday’s top prospect performers

To be unheralded and in the top-50 prospects in baseball seems like it would be an oxymoron, doesn’t it? Seriously, how can you be recognized for being as good as a top-50 prospect is considered to be, yet still remain relatively untalked about at the same time? We’ve arrived at the crux of the topic. Every year there are players that rise to the top portion of the rankings yet no one really talks about them and so we’ll be doing that this week as a few of these players may in fact still be available as they just haven’t had the flash behind them that other top prospects have and thus the slow burn has kept them off of radars.