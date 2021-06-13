Cancel
Saturday’s top prospect performers

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at Saturday’s top Minor League performers from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list:. Cardinals: Nolan Gorman, 3B (MLB No. 31), Double-A Springfield. Gorman capped an unforgettable week with a bit of team history, becoming the first Springfield Cardinal to homer three times in a regular-season game. He teed off for three pull-side long balls as part of a 3-for-4 night. Since Sunday, June 6, Gorman has gone 13-for-26 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs. St. Louis’s first-rounder in 2018 (19th overall) has added more than 200 points to his season-long OPS (.989) in that span. Cardinals prospect stats »

