CASPER -- It will be an anxious three days for University of Wyoming rodeo teammates Taylour Latham and Faith Hoffman. The UW teammates both had decent third goat tying runs Tuesday night at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper to put themselves in the average at the start of the third round. Now, they have to wait and watch how the remaining field does over the next three nightly performances to know if they gain short go bids Saturday night.