Telluride events coming up

(TELLURIDE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Telluride calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

Birds of Play at the Transfer Warehouse Telluride, CO

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Join Birds of Play at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse for a special evening of music and stories!

Happy Hour on the SHOW Bar Patio with Anna May Telluride, CO

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 N Oak St, Telluride, CO

Grab a cocktail and enjoy live music on the patio of the SHOW Bar at the Sheridan Opera House on Thursday, June 17 from 4-6 p.m. with Anna May. This event is free and open to the public. By...

LVDY live in concert Telluride, CO

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 N Oak St, Telluride, CO

The Sheridan Arts Foundation indie-folk duo LVDY live in concert at the historic Sheridan Opera House on Saturday, June 26 at 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m. After hitting 'tickets,' click on the calendar...

Monophonics Telluride, CO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:55 PM

Address: 500 E Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival 2021 is a festival which takes place on the 09/17/2021 at 03:30 in Telluride Town Park, Telluride, United States. ul 03:30h 17 Sep 2021 - 17 Sep 2021

Telluride Science Research Center Talk — Telluride Arts District Telluride, CO

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 135 W Pacific Ave, Telluride, CO

Join us at the warehouse on Tuesdays this summer for talks by members of TSRC! Learn more about Telluride Science by visiting their website .