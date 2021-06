Ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, it was pretty apparent that the Bills would be drafting a quarterback. They had shown interest in almost every one of the five quarterbacks who were ultimately drafted in the first round. There was a problem, though: the team had lucked into a playoff spot in 2017, and were starting at the 21st overall pick as a result. Their 2017 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs had netted them another first-round pick—22nd overall. As a result, the team had their work cut out to climb the draft, and general manager Brandon Beane would ultimately end up managing two parallel tracks of trades to net Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.