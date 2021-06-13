Founders' Place Featured Home is located at 521 N. 14th St. This circa 1910 Queen Anne-style house was originally the home and office of N.B. Maxey, an attorney and judge. It was later purchased by another prominent Muskogee attorney, Kay Wilson, in November, 1943. The Wilsons owned the house for 30 years. Today, the house is lovingly owned by Julie Ledbetter and Matt Allen, where they live with her daughter, Lucy, and a sweet cat named Ribbon. Founders' Place Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.