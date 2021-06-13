Live events Pinedale — what’s coming up

(PINEDALE, WY) Live events are coming to Pinedale.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinedale:

Chocolate Truffle Class Pinedale, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1100 W WILSON ST, Suite 2, PO Box 2436, PINEDALE, WY 82941

I will walk you through making delicious traditional butter truffles in this easy, fun class. You'll be taking home about 2 dozen truffles!

Storytime Outside! Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 155 S Tyler Ave, Pinedale, WY

Hooray for summer! Enjoy stories, songs and bubbles on the Pinedale Library lawn with Ms. Michelle. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Storytime Outside is part of the Pinedale Library's "Tails...

BFG (Big Family Games) Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 155 S Tyler Ave, Pinedale, WY

Let's kick off summer in a gigantic way! Come by the Pinedale Library for outdoor family fun with huge chess pieces, giant Connect Four and more! This event is part of the Pinedale Library's...

LAUNCH PARTY Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:45 PM

6th-12th Grades join us as we launch our student ministry ((WILDERNESS YTH)). June 6th // 6:00PM-7:45PM // games // food truck // giveaways // worship // sermon 😎

Jackie & Gary: A Folk Music Concert (Free) Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 155 S Tyler Ave, Pinedale, WY

Join us for this special concert Wednesday, June 16th in the Pinedale Library's Lovatt Room. Jackie and Gary will be "singing the good old songs again" as part of their show featuring classic...