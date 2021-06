Hearing stories about wildlife interacting with humans isn't a new story, but the stories are becoming more common and the end result isn't always good for wildlife. Especially when talking about Grizzly Bears in Northwest Wyoming. Mama Grizzly Bear 863 (also known as Felicia) has been seen often with her cubs being viewed by tourists along Highway 26/287 east of Moran, WY is a target of a series of hazing efforts like loud noise, rubber bullets and dogs to keep the bear and cubs away from the roads and safe. There is a fear by wildlife managers at the U.S. Forest Service, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Wyoming Game & Fish Department that the bears will become more aggressive towards humans.