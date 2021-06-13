Cancel
Munising, MI

Events on the Munising calendar

Posted by 
Munising Post
Munising Post
 8 days ago

(MUNISING, MI) Munising is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Munising:

Memorial Mass

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 W Jewell St, Munising, MI

Peter Seaberg Peter E. Seaberg, age 90, of Munising, died at his home under the loving care of his family and North Woods Home Health early Sunday morning, October 25, 2020. He was born in...

Quick Hit Mania – Christmas

Christmas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

Taste the Lake Trifecta | Road Race Series

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Welcome to the 2021 Taste the Lake Trifecta | Road Race Series, a collection of 3 Upper Michigan road races, run as a summer series! Run all three races over the summer of 2021 and win prizes...

2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp – Camp Hiawatha – Session 3

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Bear Paw Scout Camp 14000 Bear Paw Camp Lane Mountain, WI 54149 715-276-6167 Camp Hiawatha E6350 Doe Lake Road Munising, MI 49862 906-387-2714 Camp Rokilio 14404 Rokilio Road Kiel, WI 53042...

Shipwreck Tour

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

