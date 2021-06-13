Events on the Munising calendar

(MUNISING, MI) Munising is ready for live events.

Memorial Mass Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 W Jewell St, Munising, MI

Peter Seaberg Peter E. Seaberg, age 90, of Munising, died at his home under the loving care of his family and North Woods Home Health early Sunday morning, October 25, 2020. He was born in...

Quick Hit Mania – Christmas Christmas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

Taste the Lake Trifecta | Road Race Series Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Welcome to the 2021 Taste the Lake Trifecta | Road Race Series, a collection of 3 Upper Michigan road races, run as a summer series! Run all three races over the summer of 2021 and win prizes...

2021 Scouts BSA Summer Camp – Camp Hiawatha – Session 3 Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Bear Paw Scout Camp 14000 Bear Paw Camp Lane Mountain, WI 54149 715-276-6167 Camp Hiawatha E6350 Doe Lake Road Munising, MI 49862 906-387-2714 Camp Rokilio 14404 Rokilio Road Kiel, WI 53042...

Shipwreck Tour Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...