2021 NBA Playoffs: Suns vs. Nuggets odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

The Phoenix Suns have emerged as a near-unstoppable force in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and have a chance to complete a sweep of the host Denver Nuggets when the teams square off in Sunday's Game 4 showdown. Since falling into a 2-1 series hole against the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round, the Suns have rattled off six consecutive victories and three straight on the road, including Friday's 116-102 win over Denver. Phoenix has not reached the Western Conference finals since 2009-10, which also was its last trip to the playoffs.