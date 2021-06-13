Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Playoffs: Suns vs. Nuggets odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns have emerged as a near-unstoppable force in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and have a chance to complete a sweep of the host Denver Nuggets when the teams square off in Sunday's Game 4 showdown. Since falling into a 2-1 series hole against the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round, the Suns have rattled off six consecutive victories and three straight on the road, including Friday's 116-102 win over Denver. Phoenix has not reached the Western Conference finals since 2009-10, which also was its last trip to the playoffs.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Playoffs#Suns 3 5 Suns#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAFOX Sports

Chris Paul comes alive in Phoenix Suns' Game 1 victory over Denver Nuggets

It's getting hot in Phoenix this postseason, and the temperature is rising even more after Game 1. The Phoenix Suns are rolling, winners of four straight playoff games after a 122-105 victory Monday to take a 1-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. So far this...
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (6/20/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

Happy Father's Day. We have two games on the schedule to close out the weekend. The slate begins with Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, with the Clippers heading to Phoenix to take on the Suns. Both teams will undoubtedly be impacted by the losses of Kawhi Leonard, who is out with an ACL injury in his right knee, and Chris Paul, who won't play because of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/20/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (55-30) vs. Phoenix Suns (59-23) June 20, 2021 3:30 pm EDT. The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns meet Sunday in game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at the Phoenix Suns Arena. The Clippers are coming off a six-game series with the Utah Jazz. The Suns are coming off a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
NBAThe Eagle-Tribune

NBA PLAYOFFS Booker's triple-double gives Suns Game 1 win over Clippers

PHOENIX — Devin Booker’s first exposure to playoff basketball continues to be a revelation. Not necessarily for him, but for the rest of the NBA. Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul’s absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Gambling Guide

Two teams remain in the Western Conference to battle it out for a trip to the NBA Finals. The #2 seed Phoenix Suns will battle the #4 seed LA Clippers in what has been an injury-riddled NBA Playoffs thus far. Let me give you my picks for the series and how I believe the series will shake out.
NBApinalcentral.com

Booker has first triple-double, Suns beat Clippers 120-114

PHOENIX — Devin Booker's first exposure to playoff basketball continues to be a revelation. Not necessarily for him, but for the rest of the NBA. Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul's absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
NBAdailynewsen.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Suns Chances, line, Selections, Game 1 Forecasts from Version on 100-66 Roster

Tip-off reaches 3:30 p.m. ET at Phoenix. William Hill Sportsbook lists Phoenix as four-point home favorites, although the over-under, or absolute number of things Vegas believes will be scored, is 220 at the newest Clippers vs. Suns chances. Prior to making some Suns vs. Clippers selections, make sure you have a look at the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's established computer version .
NBAstateofpress.com

Devin Booker joins elite company after 40-point triple-double vs. Clippers

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a victory over the LA Clippers after recording his first career triple-double. The Suns’ superstar has joined an elite company of players with 40-11-13 night in Game 1. In particular, Booke became the sixth player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games...
NBABleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

Sunday's two-game NBA playoffs slate presents a different dynamic to FanDuel's daily fantasy basketball contest compared to what we have seen for most of the postseason. The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will close out the conference semifinal round with Game 7 at the Wells Fargo Center. Before that game,...
NBAtelegraphherald.com

NBA: Booker's triple-double lifts Suns

Devin Booker’s first exposure to playoff basketball continues to be a revelation. Not necessarily for him, but for the rest of the NBA. Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul’s absence to beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: How Deandre Ayton Can Shine Offensively vs LA Clippers

Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) After passing tests against the likes of Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis the first two rounds, Deandre Ayton will be in a whole new environment for the Phoenix Suns during his round three matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The “other team” from LA presents an opportunity for DA to have his biggest offensive impact yet, if utilized in the right way.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Suns, Devin Booker strike first

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. While the Western Conference Finals matchup was set Friday night, one spot...