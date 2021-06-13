Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, KY

Bedford events calendar

Posted by 
Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 8 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Bedford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bedford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dq5NN_0aT3Sk8C00

Farm to Table Dinner Experience-BYOB

Sulphur, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4845 Sulphur Rd, Sulphur, KY

A unique Farm to Table Dinner experience in a rustic tobacco barn featuring Wolfgang Puck Chef Rob Rice. About this event Join us for a unique Farm to Table experience on our 100 acre Regenerative...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWknr_0aT3Sk8C00

Jefferson Carrollton Campus Visit

Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1607 Highway 227, Carrollton, KY 41008

Address: 1607 Highway 227, Carrollton, KY 41008This campus location is 50 MILES northeast of Louisville. What to bring:   Dual Credit students who are interested in dual credit may bring copies of their ACT and/or other test scores as well as copies of a High School transcript. First time college students who have already applied may bring copies of their ACT, and/or Compass test scores. High School transcripts should be sent after high school graduation. Transfer students may bring an official

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fBC0_0aT3Sk8C00

"Broadway Bound" Musical Theatre/Dance Camp (Ages 6 and up)

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 PM

**Great for Boys and Girls!! This exciting camp will help students improve their performance skills. We will sing, act, and dance to songs from Broadway musicals. Campers will learn all the ins...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGO44_0aT3Sk8C00

The Kentucky Trail 1/2 Marathon & 10K

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1608 KY-227, Carrollton, KY

Description: Join the WOLF PACK for this mixed terrain 1/2 Marathon & 10K in General Butler State Resort Park! One water station and one full aid stations with hydration, snacks, and Hammer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06v2qn_0aT3Sk8C00

Women's Cancer Support Group - June

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1373 E State Rd 62, Madison, IN

The King's Daughters' Health Cancer Treatment Center offers a Women's Cancer Support Group to all women cancer survivors, whether newly diagnosed or long-time survivors. Shared experiences provide...

Learn More
Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
23
Followers
83
Post
581
Views
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, KY
Government
City
Bedford, KY
City
Carrollton, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ky A Unique Farm#Dual Credit#High School#Act#Compass#Ky Description#Marathon 10k
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BEDFORD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bedford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

A job on your schedule? These Bedford positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Bedford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 2. Sales Associate - $1500 per week; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Automotive Technician - ASE Certified; 5. STNA - FT - $18+/HR - Get Paid in 24hrs + Direct Deposit; 6. State Tested Nursing Aide (STNA) - FT - $30+/HR + Next Day Pay; 7. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 8. $12 per hr- Essential Merchandiser-Sulphur,KY; 9. Retail Associate - Clarksville, IN in Clarksville, Indiana | Careers at Store 59 Clarksville; 10. Service Porter;
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Rainy forecast for Bedford? Jump on it!

(BEDFORD, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bedford Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Bedford

Check out these Bedford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Associate - $1500 per week; 2. Nursing Aide / STNA - $30+/HR - 24 hrs Same Day Pay!; 3. Customer Specialists -Full Time/Part Time; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 6. Automotive Technician - ASE Certified; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 8. $12 per hr- Essential Merchandiser-Sulphur,KY; 9. Service Porter; 10. Urgent Hiring - Part time Delivery Job;