Bedford events calendar

(BEDFORD, KY) Bedford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bedford:

Farm to Table Dinner Experience-BYOB Sulphur, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4845 Sulphur Rd, Sulphur, KY

A unique Farm to Table Dinner experience in a rustic tobacco barn featuring Wolfgang Puck Chef Rob Rice. About this event Join us for a unique Farm to Table experience on our 100 acre Regenerative...

Jefferson Carrollton Campus Visit Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 1607 Highway 227, Carrollton, KY 41008

This campus location is 50 MILES northeast of Louisville. What to bring: Dual Credit students who are interested in dual credit may bring copies of their ACT and/or other test scores as well as copies of a High School transcript. First time college students who have already applied may bring copies of their ACT, and/or Compass test scores. High School transcripts should be sent after high school graduation. Transfer students may bring an official

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 PM

**Great for Boys and Girls!! This exciting camp will help students improve their performance skills. We will sing, act, and dance to songs from Broadway musicals. Campers will learn all the ins...

The Kentucky Trail 1/2 Marathon & 10K Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1608 KY-227, Carrollton, KY

Description: Join the WOLF PACK for this mixed terrain 1/2 Marathon & 10K in General Butler State Resort Park! One water station and one full aid stations with hydration, snacks, and Hammer...

Women's Cancer Support Group - June Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1373 E State Rd 62, Madison, IN

The King's Daughters' Health Cancer Treatment Center offers a Women's Cancer Support Group to all women cancer survivors, whether newly diagnosed or long-time survivors. Shared experiences provide...