Coming soon: Charleston events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Furnished Cabin on the Coldwater/Little Tallahatchie River! A Rare Find! Located on Island Lake Road between Crowder & Lambert in Quitman County, this is an outdoorsman's dream! Just step out your back door for a day of fishing, or head down the river to your duck hunting spot. There's a covered station for cleaning your ducks & game, lots of covered concrete, & a deck for additional entertaining. The interior is gorgeous with wood walls, solid wood doors, tongue & groove vaulted ceilings, and a huge walk-in master shower. The cabin is beautifully furnished, so pack your bags & go! With the close proximity to Enid Lake, this has great potential for someone who wants to VRBO the mother-in-law suite or start up a bed-and-breakfast. The electricity is with TVEPA, so fiber optic internet will soon be available! Taxes $1,200 with no homestead filed. Property being sold as-is. All appliances included. With the close proximity to Enid Lake, this has great potential for someone who wants to VRBO the mother-in-law suite or start up a bed-and-breakfast. The electricity is with TVEPA, so fiber optic internet will soon be available! Taxes $1,200 with no homestead filed. Property being sold as-is. All appliances included. (an adjoining historic church building is available in a separate listing) This home features an open floor plan with an unfinished bonus room upstairs. The home was built with a custom safe room/tornado room, 6ft claw tub, wrap around porch, cedar post cut from property, cedar ceiling, finished concrete floors, his/her walk-in-closet, separate mud/laundry room. Too many more features to list! This is a MUST see home if you're looking for a secluded home with wildlife. Home has original hardwood floors with wood paneling in living room, dining and kitchen area. . The sunroom is a great place to relax and have coffee! The exterior is brick with a metal roof and nice outbuildings- one large enough for a RV. The fenced area is 2 lots and an additional lot outside of fenced area. This is an Estate ,so home will be sold as is. Home is not for rent or rent to own.