Charleston, MS

Coming soon: Charleston events

Posted by 
Charleston News Beat
 8 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

Thunder on Water Safeboating Festival

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Thunder on Water Safeboating Festival will be held on June 9-13, 2021. This festival will feature local area musicians, amusement rides, arts and crafts exhibits, children's fishing rodeos, a car...

Grenada's Downtown Jubilee

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Downtown Jubilee will be held on the historic square in Grenada, MS on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This event is hosted by the Grenada Area Chamber of Commerce...

Grenada Farmers Market

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 114-112 Green St, Grenada, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - August 30, 2021Saturdays, 7am - 11am Location:Grenada Square, Mississipp.

Puff and Paint

Webb, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Baileys place, Webb, MS 38966

Puff and paint with hookah & full bar with live music.

80 Acres Grenada County, MS Selling by Online Auction

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Online Real Estate Auction Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @12:00 Noon80 Acres, Grenada County, MSParcel #144...

Charleston, MS
With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Charleston, MSPosted by
Charleston News Beat

Charleston is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CHARLESTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Charleston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Charleston, MSPosted by
Charleston News Beat

Check out these homes for sale in Charleston now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Furnished Cabin on the Coldwater/Little Tallahatchie River! A Rare Find! Located on Island Lake Road between Crowder & Lambert in Quitman County, this is an outdoorsman's dream! Just step out your back door for a day of fishing, or head down the river to your duck hunting spot. There's a covered station for cleaning your ducks & game, lots of covered concrete, & a deck for additional entertaining. The interior is gorgeous with wood walls, solid wood doors, tongue & groove vaulted ceilings, and a huge walk-in master shower. The cabin is beautifully furnished, so pack your bags & go! With the close proximity to Enid Lake, this has great potential for someone who wants to VRBO the mother-in-law suite or start up a bed-and-breakfast. The electricity is with TVEPA, so fiber optic internet will soon be available! Taxes $1,200 with no homestead filed. Property being sold as-is. All appliances included. (an adjoining historic church building is available in a separate listing) This home features an open floor plan with an unfinished bonus room upstairs. The home was built with a custom safe room/tornado room, 6ft claw tub, wrap around porch, cedar post cut from property, cedar ceiling, finished concrete floors, his/her walk-in-closet, separate mud/laundry room. Too many more features to list! This is a MUST see home if you're looking for a secluded home with wildlife. Home has original hardwood floors with wood paneling in living room, dining and kitchen area. . The sunroom is a great place to relax and have coffee! The exterior is brick with a metal roof and nice outbuildings- one large enough for a RV. The fenced area is 2 lots and an additional lot outside of fenced area. This is an Estate ,so home will be sold as is. Home is not for rent or rent to own.