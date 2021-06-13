Live events on the horizon in Lakeview

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Live events are lining up on the Lakeview calendar.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lakeview:

Urban Rifle Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

So you bought a rifle. Now what? A rifle without an owner who can correctly drive it is worthless. Before you load it with unnecessary accessories or options learn what you need and what you don’t...

TOUR DE OUTBACK Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 S G St, Lakeview, OR

Choose your difficulty level and length. Two rides to choose from—25 miles and 65 miles—you pick the ride that meets your athletic ability. These two bicycle friendly routes will be testing all...

Lakeview Application Day Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1021 S 10th St, Lakeview, OR

Start the pre-registration process the 21-22 school year. Please call – 541-947-5335 to schedule an in person interview. Please bring birth certificate, proof of income, child’s immunization...

High Angle Rifle Training (HART) Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

HART is the next step in the precision rifle series that stretches the reach of the of the shooter with their rifle. YOU MUST BE PHYSICALLY FIT AND CAPABLE to hike at high altitude for extended...

Defensive Handgun 1 (DH1) Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

While many people own handguns, most people do not know how to effectively use them. The Defensive Handgun 1 (DH1) course addresses basic skills of gun safety, drawing, loading, and malfunctions...