Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlette, MI

Coming soon: Marlette events

Posted by 
Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 8 days ago

(MARLETTE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Marlette calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LO6AD_0aT3Sc4O00

Sanilac County 4H Fair

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Kids Fun Day for ages 0-6 years old Carnival Begins Pedal Tractor Pull USA Figure 8 followed by Combine Derby

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQ4PW_0aT3Sc4O00

June Tuesday ~ Joy of Basic Yoga

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Basic yoga introduces breath work and the fundamentals of yoga. Students will be introduced to yoga postures through step-by-step instruction and demonstration. Class will move through a series of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WC5NG_0aT3Sc4O00

Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's!

Kingston, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5795 Sanilac Rd, Kingston, MI

Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's! is on Facebook. To connect with Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoQYn_0aT3Sc4O00

Run for Life of Sanilac Co. Races

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

I'm supporting LIFE and participating in the Run for Life on June 26th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNyuG_0aT3Sc4O00

Fill My Cup Fellowship Tea Party!

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 635 E Forester Rd, Sandusky, MI

"Be a Pineapple"! That is the theme for our summer tea party in June! Pineapples are bright and sweet; just as Christian ladies should be too! We welcome you out to Emmanuel Baptist Church on...

Learn More
Marlette Bulletin

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
9
Followers
92
Post
768
Views
ABOUT

With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, MI
City
Kingston, MI
City
Marlette, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Party#Carnival#Mi Acoustic Classic Rock#Beagio#The Run For Life#Christian#Emmanuel Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Marlette, MIPosted by
Marlette Bulletin

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MARLETTE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marlette. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!