Coming soon: Marlette events

(MARLETTE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Marlette calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlette:

Sanilac County 4H Fair Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Kids Fun Day for ages 0-6 years old Carnival Begins Pedal Tractor Pull USA Figure 8 followed by Combine Derby

June Tuesday ~ Joy of Basic Yoga Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Basic yoga introduces breath work and the fundamentals of yoga. Students will be introduced to yoga postures through step-by-step instruction and demonstration. Class will move through a series of...

Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's! Kingston, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5795 Sanilac Rd, Kingston, MI

Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's! is on Facebook. To connect with Acoustic Classic Rock at Beagio's!, join Facebook today.

Run for Life of Sanilac Co. Races Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

I'm supporting LIFE and participating in the Run for Life on June 26th.

Fill My Cup Fellowship Tea Party! Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 635 E Forester Rd, Sandusky, MI

"Be a Pineapple"! That is the theme for our summer tea party in June! Pineapples are bright and sweet; just as Christian ladies should be too! We welcome you out to Emmanuel Baptist Church on...