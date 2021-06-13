Cancel
Wolf Point, MT

Wolf Point events coming up

Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
 8 days ago

(WOLF POINT, MT) Wolf Point is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wolf Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qa2XD_0aT3SZN500

Longest Dam Race

Nashua, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

The Longest Dam Race is an outdoors event for the entire family that promotes health and fitness. Participate in the 10k Run, 5K Run, 5K Walk, Novice Bike race, and/or 1 mile walk/Run! The race will b

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoFyW_0aT3SZN500

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Perfect for the entire family, all the iconic Peanuts characters we adore, including Snoopy, Lucy and lovable Charlie Brown, come to life in this highly entertaining, Tony Award winning, musical!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7e3o_0aT3SZN500

Venturing Weekend

Nashua, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

All Montana Venturers are invited to this end of summer celebration! Meet Venturers from around Montana, reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while enjoying a variety of Venturing...

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point, MT
With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

