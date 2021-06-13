Wolf Point events coming up
(WOLF POINT, MT) Wolf Point is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wolf Point:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM
The Longest Dam Race is an outdoors event for the entire family that promotes health and fitness. Participate in the 10k Run, 5K Run, 5K Walk, Novice Bike race, and/or 1 mile walk/Run! The race will b
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT
Perfect for the entire family, all the iconic Peanuts characters we adore, including Snoopy, Lucy and lovable Charlie Brown, come to life in this highly entertaining, Tony Award winning, musical!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
All Montana Venturers are invited to this end of summer celebration! Meet Venturers from around Montana, reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while enjoying a variety of Venturing...