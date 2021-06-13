Wolf Point events coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Where the imposing Rocky Mountain Front meets the sprawling corner of the Great Plains, a unique landscape has evolved. Eastern Montana holds spectacular landscapes within its rugged beauty. The same grand scenes greeted the era's first homesteaders making eastern Montana rich with history. Among the rolling plains and the brushed draws lies a 5200 square foot home designed a as functional multigenerational home or as a valuable hunting lodge. The custom home is an impressive sight encompassed in the scenic 160 acres. The home is filled with high-end features and designed with convenience and luxury in mind. Built in August of 2014, the sturdy home is made up of all brick with an expansive deck oriented to give you the panoramic view of the vast territory with unending skies. The inviting open floor plan imitates that of the openness and immensity of the outside region. Each floor acts as a complete living space with 2 bedrooms, a full living room, and kitchen. The home is equipped with an interior elevator and is completely handicap accessible. Enjoy the copious amounts of natural light let in by the energy efficient Pella windows with blinds between the glass panes. The cold months will not bother to interrupt your comfort as the basement floor has radiant heating as well as the over-sized two car garage. Worried about hard water? The home has a water softener with reverse osmosis for drinking water. The home consists of all solid maple interior doors and ash wood trim with well-appointed marble kitchen counters and top of the line energy star appliances. The design of the home is as marvelous as the sculptured sandstone and river breaks that are prevalent in the area. The home delivers structures hidden away from the untrained eye such as the safe, shelter-in-place room in the basement secured with a bank vault door. The home is authentic with only the best embellishments, one that truly cannot be fully appreciated until you've experienced it yourself. 1548 additional acres of pristine Montana land is available for purchase as well!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5Mzk3NDclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This is a one of a kind house on the edge of town. There are 3 bedrooms and one bathroom on the main floor as well as a full basement so there is sure to be enough space to fit your needs. Although this home is connected to city water it is out of city limits. Some of this home's bonus features are a wood stove, an attached one car garage, and a large established dog area to keep your furry friend safe. This home is conveniently located on the east edge of town so you can enjoy the beautiful sunrises with unobstructed views.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Shane Gibson, Northern Prairie Realty at 406-653-1128</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NjA2NzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>