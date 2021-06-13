Events on the Deer River calendar

Cancel
(DEER RIVER, MN) Live events are lining up on the Deer River calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deer River:

Marc Gartman & Friends Live at Klockow Brewing Company

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 36 SE 10th St, Grand Rapids, MN

Join us in welcoming Duluth & Grand Rapids area musicians Marc Gartman and Tim Saxhaug!

International Soccer Camp - Grand Rapids Area Soccer Club

Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 25570 Katherine Ave, Cohasset, MN

Grand Rapids Area Soccer Club will be hosting the Challenger Sports International Camp this Summer! Experience a week long curriculum filled with the top training sessions used by five of the most...

Caregiver Support Groups

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 River Rd #1, Grand Rapids, MN

Virtual Support Groups via Zoom Are you a Caregiver, or know a caregiver, who may be stretched too thin? Far too often, caregivers tend to neglect themselves. Recognizing the importance of...

Heart & Hooves Horsemanship 1 & 2 3- Day Clinic

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN

Horsemanship 1 & 2: Respect, Communicate, and Connect through Groundwork and Foundation Riding. $475 This Heart and Hooves Horsemanship Groundwork and Foundation Riding Clinic will give you a...

True Grit Saddle Club Scholarship Show

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1336 Fairgrounds Rd, Grand Rapids, MN

Event Date: 6/13/2021 Show Type: HS Club/Event: True Grit Saddle Club Scholarship Show Location: Itasca County Fairgrounds Time: 09:00 AM City: 1336 Fairgrounds Rd Grand Rapids, Minnesota 55744...

ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

