Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Prospect, PA

SATURDAY'S LOCAL BASEBALL: Susquehanna League-leading East Prospect captures two wins

York Dispatch Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a very productive Saturday for the East Prospect Pistons. In the morning, the Susquehanna League leaders rallied for an 8-4 interleague victory over Mechanicsburg from the Central League. In the afternoon, Prospect earned an 11-4 Susquehanna League win over York Township. Both games were played at Prospect. In...

www.yorkdispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, PA
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Prospect, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Jacobus, PA
City
Hallam, PA
City
East Prospect, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Susquehanna League#The East Prospect Pistons#The Central League#Interleague#Vikings 2#Susquehanna League#Hallam 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Normal, ILHawk Eye

Prospect League Baseball: CornBelters blast Burlington Bees

NORMAL, Ill. — The Burlington Bees scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the ninth, but came up short in an 11-6 loss to the Normal CornBelters in a Prospect League baseball game Sunday at The Crib. Reid Halfacre led an eight-hit Burlington attack, going 2-for-4...
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

Cyclones sweep Creston, earn first two baseball wins

Kasperbauer finishes doubleheader with efficient three-hit shutout, striking out six.  HARLAN (June 1) -- The Harlan Community baseball team won its first two games of the season Tuesday night at Jim Goeser Field, sweeping Creston in a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader by scores of 10-6 and 8-0.  Six two-out runs in the fourth inning, followed by a three-spot in the fifth, allowed the Cyclones to take control of game one as Stephen Leinen earned the pitching win in relief and Joey Moser locked down the save.
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Sports Digest: Cub’s win it! Ukiah Youth Baseball League Major’s City Tournament!

Ukiah Youth Baseball League held an exciting seven-day city league tournament which started on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. This tournament included five major’s little league baseball teams, the Thurston Auto Plaza Giant’s, the Seltzer Realty White Sox, the Broiler Steakhouse Angels, the Taco Bell A’s and the Ukiah Lion’s Cubs. The Ukiah Lion’s Cubs were considered the underdogs due to their 2-7 regular season record. Well, they proved everyone wrong. This major’s baseball team played seven straight days and won 6 out of 7 of the games, only loosing once to the Thurston Auto Plaza Giant’s team 7 to 2. This team won their fourth tournament game with a walk off hit by Annemarie Brown, an eleven-year-old girl from Ukiah. The sixth game of the tournament, battling the Taco Bell A’s, Benjamin Nemeth led the pitching and the cleanup pitcher was Garrett Weaver with a win of 6 to 4. They won their final tournament game in six innings against the Taco Bell A’s 4 to 9. This game was a team effort but was driven by their team leaders and pitchers, brothers, Carmine and Devonte Guevara. These boys and girls battled, and they won that battle!
Sportsnonpareilonline.com

Titans win two in Saturday tournament

Lewis Central softball picked up a pair of victories on Saturday in a tournament at Atlantic before dropping its last game to finish 2-1. The Titans started the day with a 6-2 victory over Panorama and defeated AHSTW 6-4 in game two. The loss came to ACGC in the final contest by a score of 7-6.
Ankeny, IAyourfortdodge.com

Baseball/Softball Report 6-8: FD Softball Sweeps Ankeny, St. Ed’s Softball Wins 5 Straight, Dodger Baseball Drops Two, Gael Baseball Falls To Clear Lake

Monday night was packed with action on the diamond, for area teams. Fort Dodge Softball got a road sweep of a double header and St. Edmond Softball notched their 5th win in a row. Fort Dodge Baseball dropped both games of a road twin-bill to a ranked opponent and St. Edmond Baseball was overcome by a tremendous pitching performance.
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Local Area Roundup Engel leads Rockport baseball past H-W

The Vikings (6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with an impressive win over the Cape Ann League Baker Division leading Generals on Wednesday at Patton Park. Jake Engel spun a gem for the Vikings, allowing two runs on five hits and eight strikeouts in a complete game effort. Frew Rowen led the offense with two hits and two runs scored while Jack Guelli had a hit and a run.
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Prospect League baseball: Pitching, fielding betray Bees

Jun. 11—The hitting was there, as usual, for the Burlington Bees at Community Field Thursday night. It was the pitching and fielding that failed. The Clinton LumberKings rallied from behind and defeated the Bees, 10-8, in a Prospect League baseball game. It was Burlington's second straight loss and the Bees'...
Weatherford, TXPosted by
Weatherford Democrat

Kangaroos capture baseball kudos

Weatherford’s baseball team, particularly its pitchers, made a solid showing in the District 3-6A all-district announcements. Three pitchers — Landon Ellington, Hudson Stark and Kannon Kemp — were voted first-team all district. Also earning first-team all district nods were shortstop Dawson Nelson and outfielder Jake Williams. Second-team all district picks...
Williamstown, OHMarietta Times

Williamstown baseball two wins away from state tourney

WILLIAMSTOWN — Sirens flashed on of top fire trucks. People cheered in the streets. Athletes returned the enthusiasm with waves as they partied in buses or vehicles on the way through town. Eventually, a state championship trophy soared into the air once the procession finally came to the desired destination...
East Aurora, NYeastaurorabee.com

EA baseball wins two of three

Giving crosstown rival Iroquois one of its closest tests of the season last week proved to be the spark that lit a two-game winning streak for East Aurora’s baseball team. East Aurora actually held both a 4-1 and a 4-3 lead over the Chiefs before Iroquois rallied to tie the game and then pull away thanks to a four-run fifth […]
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL - Lexington, Chapin/Newberry post league wins

Ethan Lebron struck out 10 and Landon McMahon had a 2-run homer as Lexington Post 7 defeated Aiken 9-1 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Lexington High School teammates Well Sykes and Blake Knight each drove in 2 RBI for Lexington. It begins a 4-game homestand at Roscoe Frye Field Thursday against Rock Hill Post 34.
MLBMLB

Saturday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Saturday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Cardinals: Nolan Gorman, 3B (MLB No. 31), Double-A Springfield. Gorman capped an unforgettable week with a bit of team history, becoming the first Springfield Cardinal to homer three times in a regular-season game. He teed off for three pull-side long balls as part of a 3-for-4 night. Since Sunday, June 6, Gorman has gone 13-for-26 with seven home runs and 12 RBIs. St. Louis’s first-rounder in 2018 (19th overall) has added more than 200 points to his season-long OPS (.989) in that span. Cardinals prospect stats »
Sportsscledger.net

Tina and Katrina lead Women's League play

Tina and Katrina shot the low individual scores, as Tina Wheeler and her partner Jeanne Holleran stayed in the overall lead in Women’s League action at River’s Bend Thursday. Wheeler led league players around the Bend with the low gross of 48 while Katrina Nygaard shot the low net of...