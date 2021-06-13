Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell County, KS

Russell events coming soon

Posted by 
Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 8 days ago

(RUSSELL, KS) Live events are coming to Russell.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038ghM_0aT3SQQY00

Russell County Free Fair

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 702 Fairway Dr, Russell, KS

Russell County Free Fair has great rides, music, food, and motorsports; its the best week of summer.Schedule of Events:10:00am: RS Round Robin - Show Arena /

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gObaV_0aT3SQQY00

Prairiesta Festival In Russell Kansas

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Prairiesta is a celebration of Russell County's history, heritage, and culture. This celebration has been held every ten years, since 1941. The 2021 Prairiesta will be celebrating Russell County's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrZ9a_0aT3SQQY00

International Day of Yoga, Flow & Meditation!

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:35 PM

Address: 610 N Main St, Russell, KS

Join us as we celebrate the International Day of Yoga & Summer Solstice, June 21st 6:30pm! Enjoy a 30 Minute Gentle Yoga Class, hosted by Bre (from ZenSane Yoga) & a 30 Minute Relaxing Meditation...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMEmb_0aT3SQQY00

1983 Steiger Bearcat III St225 4WD Tractor

Waldo, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

1983 Steiger Bearcat III St225 4WD Tractor, 7,119 Hrs Showing, Caterpillar 10.5L 6 Cyl Diesel Engine, 225 HP, 20 Forward Gears, 4 Reverse Gears, 10 Speed Transmission With 2 Speed Transfer Case, 4...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUAUm_0aT3SQQY00

Goosebumps

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:43 PM

Address: 629 N Main St, Russell, KS

The Dream Theatre will continue the 2021 Summer Movie Series on Thursday, July 1st at 2pm with Goosebumps, rated PG. Thank you to Dean's Auto Repair, DNA Electric, LLC and Morrill Cattle Company...

Learn More
Russell Updates

Russell Updates

Russell, KS
8
Followers
91
Post
628
Views
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Russell, KS
County
Russell County, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Zensane Yoga#Caterpillar#Hp#Pg#Dean S Auto Repair#Dna Electric#Llc#Morrill Cattle Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
Russell, KSPosted by
Russell Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(RUSSELL, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Russell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!