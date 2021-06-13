Russell events coming soon

(RUSSELL, KS) Live events are coming to Russell.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russell:

Russell County Free Fair Russell, KS

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 702 Fairway Dr, Russell, KS

Russell County Free Fair has great rides, music, food, and motorsports; its the best week of summer.Schedule of Events:10:00am: RS Round Robin - Show Arena /

Prairiesta Festival In Russell Kansas Russell, KS

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Prairiesta is a celebration of Russell County's history, heritage, and culture. This celebration has been held every ten years, since 1941. The 2021 Prairiesta will be celebrating Russell County's...

International Day of Yoga, Flow & Meditation! Russell, KS

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:35 PM

Address: 610 N Main St, Russell, KS

Join us as we celebrate the International Day of Yoga & Summer Solstice, June 21st 6:30pm! Enjoy a 30 Minute Gentle Yoga Class, hosted by Bre (from ZenSane Yoga) & a 30 Minute Relaxing Meditation...

1983 Steiger Bearcat III St225 4WD Tractor Waldo, KS

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

1983 Steiger Bearcat III St225 4WD Tractor, 7,119 Hrs Showing, Caterpillar 10.5L 6 Cyl Diesel Engine, 225 HP, 20 Forward Gears, 4 Reverse Gears, 10 Speed Transmission With 2 Speed Transfer Case, 4...

Goosebumps Russell, KS

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:43 PM

Address: 629 N Main St, Russell, KS

The Dream Theatre will continue the 2021 Summer Movie Series on Thursday, July 1st at 2pm with Goosebumps, rated PG. Thank you to Dean's Auto Repair, DNA Electric, LLC and Morrill Cattle Company...