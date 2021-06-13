Cancel
Hardin, MT

Coming soon: Hardin events

Hardin News Watch
(HARDIN, MT) Hardin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hardin:

Homesteader Parade (2021 Theme: TBD)

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Gates will open at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The Homesteader Parade will start at 11:00 am, with the route going right through Homesteader Park. The theme for 2021 is still TBD. A $75...

Huntley Project School Board Regular Monthly Meeting

Worden, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

LOCATION: Boardroom TIME: 6:30 PM * Any person entering must enter from the Road 15 "Pickup" Door * We are recording this meeting to support a look at school leadership for foreign exchange...

Summer Solstice Mini Fashion Show

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Please join us for a delightful evening! Tickets are $12.00. Event runs from 5:30 for dinner, then style show starts at 6:00.

2021 Big Horn Days Armwrestling

Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Sports event by United States Armwrestling Association on Saturday, June 26 2021

Fun on the Farm Games

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Fun on the Farm Games Are you ready to have some serious Fun on the Farm?! This entertaining event starts at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Get warmed up, stretched out, and meet us in front...

With Hardin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

