Coming soon: Gold Beach events

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gold Beach area:

Paint Wars Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1600 Chetco Ave, Brookings, OR

This Summer, on Thursday, June 24th from 1pm-3pm, we will be hosting our second anual Paint Wars event for teens in grades 6th-12th! The cost is $10 per person; invite your friends and parents are...

Painting in the Parking Lot Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Join us outdoors for a fun directed painting project with Karlie Wright. This program will be held in person and is for adults. Space is limited. Please register below, and contact us at...

Hydro Dipped Planter Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Create a hydro dipped succulent planter to take home! This program will be held in person and is for adults. Space is limited. Please register below, and contact us at 541-247-7246 or...

Festival of ART in the Park Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Formally Festival of Art in Stout Park. New location with more room (social distance space between booths), great parking, free admission, restrooms, entertainment, and kid's art zone. Handicapped...

Bruin Football Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 8239, 99040 S Bank Chetco River Rd, Brookings, OR

Upcoming Events & Information: Bruin Football is opening the Weight Room Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for all BHHS Student-Athletes! 11:30 - 12:30pm or 4:30 - 5:30pm (In May we will add in...