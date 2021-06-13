Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gold Beach, OR

Coming soon: Gold Beach events

Posted by 
Gold Beach Voice
Gold Beach Voice
 8 days ago

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gold Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adZNh_0aT3SLG900

Paint Wars

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1600 Chetco Ave, Brookings, OR

This Summer, on Thursday, June 24th from 1pm-3pm, we will be hosting our second anual Paint Wars event for teens in grades 6th-12th! The cost is $10 per person; invite your friends and parents are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbSW2_0aT3SLG900

Painting in the Parking Lot

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Join us outdoors for a fun directed painting project with Karlie Wright. This program will be held in person and is for adults. Space is limited. Please register below, and contact us at...

Learn More

Hydro Dipped Planter

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Create a hydro dipped succulent planter to take home! This program will be held in person and is for adults. Space is limited. Please register below, and contact us at 541-247-7246 or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjoZo_0aT3SLG900

Festival of ART in the Park

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

Formally Festival of Art in Stout Park. New location with more room (social distance space between booths), great parking, free admission, restrooms, entertainment, and kid's art zone. Handicapped...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KF4N9_0aT3SLG900

Bruin Football

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 8239, 99040 S Bank Chetco River Rd, Brookings, OR

Upcoming Events & Information: Bruin Football is opening the Weight Room Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for all BHHS Student-Athletes! 11:30 - 12:30pm or 4:30 - 5:30pm (In May we will add in...

Learn More
Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach, OR
17
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gold Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gold Beach, OR
Government
City
Brookings, OR
City
Gold Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Brookings, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Room#Art#Bruin Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Gold Beach, ORPosted by
Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(GOLD BEACH, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gold Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Gold Beach, ORPosted by
Gold Beach Voice

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Gold Beach

(GOLD BEACH, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gold Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.