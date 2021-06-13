Live events Cuba — what’s coming up

(CUBA, NM) Live events are coming to Cuba.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cuba:

Pagan Music Retreat with Alane Brown Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Cam Corto, Jemez Pueblo, NM

Come build your magical song skills! You’ll immerse yourself in the wild beauty of the Ardantane campus where you’ll listen to the music of the earth, then return to work through a series of...

Wildland 52 Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

September 11, 2021 we will host the fourth annual Wildland 52k Ultramarathon in Jemez Springs, NM. WILDLAND 52K COURSE: The full course is as challenging as it is beautiful and boasts over 8,000...

Book Club Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 30 Jemez Springs Plaza, Jemez Springs, NM

Join us on the back deck of the Library on June 19th to share what you've been reading. Hosted by Amanda Lewis! Ages: Adult Grab any book you have read/listened to recently that you'd like to...

Annual Men's Retreat & Camping & Fishing Trip Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Annual 3 Day Event...September 10th to 12th. For men and teens. Estimated cost $100. Jemez, NM. More information will be made available by January 1st. Registration opens January 15th.

Blossoming Anew: 2021 Gala and Auction — Bodhi Manda Zen Center Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Bodhi Dr, Jemez Springs, NM

Fund-raising gala and auction to benefit the Bodhi Manda Zen Center and its mission.