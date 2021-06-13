Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Live events Cuba — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Cuba News Alert
Cuba News Alert
 8 days ago

(CUBA, NM) Live events are coming to Cuba.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cuba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnXCX_0aT3S2Zb00

Pagan Music Retreat with Alane Brown

Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Cam Corto, Jemez Pueblo, NM

Come build your magical song skills! You’ll immerse yourself in the wild beauty of the Ardantane campus where you’ll listen to the music of the earth, then return to work through a series of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCjXC_0aT3S2Zb00

Wildland 52

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

September 11, 2021 we will host the fourth annual Wildland 52k Ultramarathon in Jemez Springs, NM. WILDLAND 52K COURSE: The full course is as challenging as it is beautiful and boasts over 8,000...

Learn More

Book Club

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 30 Jemez Springs Plaza, Jemez Springs, NM

Join us on the back deck of the Library on June 19th to share what you've been reading. Hosted by Amanda Lewis! Ages: Adult Grab any book you have read/listened to recently that you'd like to...

Learn More

Annual Men's Retreat & Camping & Fishing Trip

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Annual 3 Day Event...September 10th to 12th. For men and teens. Estimated cost $100. Jemez, NM. More information will be made available by January 1st. Registration opens January 15th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lgkgx_0aT3S2Zb00

Blossoming Anew: 2021 Gala and Auction — Bodhi Manda Zen Center

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Bodhi Dr, Jemez Springs, NM

Fund-raising gala and auction to benefit the Bodhi Manda Zen Center and its mission.

Learn More
Cuba News Alert

Cuba News Alert

Cuba, NM
10
Followers
59
Post
238
Views
ABOUT

With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
Country
Cuba
Related
Avalon, CAPosted by
Avalon News Beat

Avalon events calendar

1. Flashback Heart Attack, Champagne Yacht Club & Buffett Island; 2. ÖTILLÖ Swimrun Catalina 2021; 3. 4th of July Pre-Sale Freedom Boating Event!; 4. Summer Camp 2021; 5. 2021 Benefactor's Life and Livingness Retreat (San Pedro, CA);
Cuba, NMPosted by
Cuba News Alert

Top homes for sale in Cuba

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This remodeled Home in Cuba, NM has a new metal roof, wood flooring, granite island with new gas stove, new light fixtures, and is located near shopping, schools and a park. The property sits on one acre with plenty of space for your toys, barbeque and a large metal workshop. Another 4.45 acres are available if you are interested in more land. Come live the tranquil life in Cuba, NM.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Lucero, Maddox & Co/REALTORS at 505-764-0400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdBQVJOTS05ODk0ODglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Probably one of the prettiest valleys in the Jemez Mountains. Open meadows surrounded by dense Pine forest as well as Aspen, Oak, Willow and more. This is the valley of the Rio de las Vacas. With easy access via highway 126 from Cuba, this quiet gated community is home to a few seasonal use owners who enjoy local hunting, hiking, fishing, 4 wheeling and more. The comfortable cabin has been updated on the interior and can sleep 3 or more comfortably. Although this is a dry cabin, it does have public power from Jemez electric coop. A tidy storage shed allows for ample room to store mountain toys and fishing rods. Cuba is little more than an hour north of Bernalillo via 4 lane highway. Bring the SUVs, Buses, Campers, Trailers, there is plenty of room to set up camp for all.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dale Heinemann, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FudGElMjBGZSUyMEFzc29jaWF0aW9uJTIwb2YlMjBSRUFMVE9SUyUyNiUyMzE3NCUzQiUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1TRkFSTk0tMjAyMDA0NDE5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>