Blanco, TX

Coming soon: Blanco events

Posted by 
Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are coming to Blanco.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Blanco area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgiDJ_0aT3RhWE00

Hot Club of Cowtown

Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX

Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown's star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band's global...

Learn More

Rollfast Ramblers

Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX

A central Texas institution for nearly a decade, Rollfast Ramblers have captured the hearts of audiences from San Antonio to New York City - and everywhere in between - serving up authentic Texas...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2B8x_0aT3RhWE00

Junior Tour - Vaaler Creek Golf Club

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX

Tee: Blue span (6,299 yds - Par 72) Vaaler Creek Golf Club is the Texas Hill Country's newest golf community. Located inside the Rockin' J Ranch development, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoPma_0aT3RhWE00

Lavender Fest — esperanzawinery

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 Main St, Blanco, TX

Join us for the yearly celebration of Lavender Festival in Blanco, Texas. Vendors from all over Texas set-up all around Blanco to provide unique gifts and treasures. Enjoy the food, wine and music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tg831_0aT3RhWE00

Saturday Night Karaoke

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 621 Chandler St, Blanco, TX

Come get your Small Town Saturday Night Karaoke fun on with us!!

Learn More
Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
14
Followers
87
Post
737
Views
ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Blanco, TXPosted by
Blanco Bulletin

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Blanco-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Customer Service Representative-Dripping Springs; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Shift Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Ocean Export Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Blanco, TXPosted by
Blanco Bulletin

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Blanco

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Blanco: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2454.18 / Week; 3. Nuclear Medicine Technician (Nuc Med) Travel Allied - $46.08/Hour $1843/Weekly; 4. Restaurant General Manager - GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANT GROUP!; 5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1482.44 / Week; 6. Insurance Sales Representative - Mike Hargis; 7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 8. Mechanic; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Blanco, TXPosted by
Blanco Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Blanco market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great Location off US HWY 281 & 10th Street. This income producing property has two homes with renters in each. Main residence is a 2 bed/1 bath, with two large bonus rooms that could easily be converted into bedrooms, office space or whatever is needed. The smaller 2 bed/1 bath home a is separated from the main home and yard with a privacy fence. This attractive property boasts numerous mature oaks, and each residence has a small storage building and yard. Property is currently zoned residential /commercial mixed usage. Located less than one hour from San Antonio or Austin.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jerry Myane, Topper Real Estate at 830-833-5511</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful, well appointed, meticulously maintained sprawling 1 story with 2,385 sf per builders plans. Located in a gated community in one of the most desirable locations in the hill country, offering a peaceful slow paced setting w/neighborhood access to Crabapple creek! Fantastic floor plan w/impressive foyer, high ceilings, office/flex room, large island kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances & large walk-in pantry, Spacious, split master suite w/2 walk in closets, separate vanity w/granite, separate shower & garden tub. Large secondary bedrooms & lots of storage space throughout. Oversized covered patio w/beautiful vaulted ceiling, awesome hill country view, Recently landscaped & crushed granite walkway leading to private front courtyard. Oversized 2 car garage w/additional atv/golf cart parking plus nice 22x22 metal building. Clean as a whistle & move in ready!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robby Robinson, Re/Max Genesis Spring Branch/B at 830-885-4888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Get away from the big city and enjoy new construction just South of Blanco overlooking the original Spirit Ranch. This one story ranch style house is perfect for a relaxed life style. The carefully designed rock and stucco exterior with front porch & custom metal front door invites you into the open living / dining area. The gourmet island kitchen features custom 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, commercial style gas range, farm house sink, plenty of counter space and walk-in pantry. Utensil drawer and pu<p><strong>For open house information, contact Douglas Curtis, Keller Williams Heritage at 210-493-3030</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful NEW 2 bed 2 bath home home walking distance from the elementary. Granite countertops, stained concrete, his and hers closets and custom cabinets. Surrounded by big 100 year old oaks. House completion set for end of April.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy Foster, Topper Real Estate at 830-833-5511</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Blanco, TXPosted by
Blanco Bulletin

Single-family homes for sale in Blanco

(BLANCO, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Blanco, TXPosted by
Blanco Bulletin

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Business Development Executive- Remote options available- $100K+; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Summer Intern - Canyon Lake, TX; 4. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas; 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 6. Part Time Consultant - 100% Work Remotely from Home;
Blanco, TXPosted by
Blanco Bulletin

A job on your schedule? These Blanco positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Blanco-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 3. Customer Service Representative-Dripping Springs; 4. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 5. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 8. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Camp Lucy - Housekeeper; 10. Earn up to $18/hr.;
Blanco, TXPosted by
Blanco Bulletin

Job alert: These Blanco jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Blanco: 1. Cath Lab (Cath) Travel Nurse RN - $67.72/Hour $2167/Weekly; 2. Automotive Mechanic; 3. Account Manager- Insurance Sales; 4. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 5. Cath Lab (Cath) Travel Nurse RN - $59.59/Hour $2383/Weekly; 6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,268 per week; 7. Class A Oilfield Frac Drivers-$85-$115K/1st Yr-No Previous Oilfield/Frac Exp; 8. Registered Nurse - Stepdown - 13 Weeks ($2090/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 9. CDL-A Company Drivers - OTR Runs - $5,000 Sign-on Bonus; 10. Class A CDL Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Spring Branch, TX;