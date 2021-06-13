Coming soon: Blanco events
(BLANCO, TX) Live events are coming to Blanco.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Blanco area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM
Address: 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX
Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown's star has continued to rise as its reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become the band's global...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX
A central Texas institution for nearly a decade, Rollfast Ramblers have captured the hearts of audiences from San Antonio to New York City - and everywhere in between - serving up authentic Texas...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX
Tee: Blue span (6,299 yds - Par 72) Vaaler Creek Golf Club is the Texas Hill Country's newest golf community. Located inside the Rockin' J Ranch development, the...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 115 Main St, Blanco, TX
Join us for the yearly celebration of Lavender Festival in Blanco, Texas. Vendors from all over Texas set-up all around Blanco to provide unique gifts and treasures. Enjoy the food, wine and music...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 621 Chandler St, Blanco, TX
Come get your Small Town Saturday Night Karaoke fun on with us!!