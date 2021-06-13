Cancel
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton events coming soon

Carrollton Times
(CARROLLTON, MO) Live events are coming to Carrollton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrollton:

Pharmer’s Market

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1004 US-65, Carrollton, MO

Farmer’s Market at the Pharm! Every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting June 3 at Jodi’s Family Pharmacy in Carrollton. Visit the Carrollton Farmer’s Market Facebook page for more details.

District 5 MCGA Golf Tournament

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1602 Watermill Rd, Marshall, MO

Register your team now at www.mocorn.org/golf. $85 per person. Includes: Green fees, golf cart, lunch, prizes and a one-year Missouri Corn Growers Association membership. Additional players may be...

Vacation Bible School

Alma, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 304 Waverly Ave, Alma, MO

Party event in Alma, MO by Trinity Lutheran School, Preschool And Daycare on Tuesday, June 15 2021

Hardin MO 150 Year Celebration

Hardin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The year of 2020 will be special for the City of Hardin as it will celebrate its 150th birthday... ONE YEAR LATER! A town with a rich history, Hardin has humble roots with its official...

Carrollton Annual Band Day

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 E 9th St, Carrollton, MO

The 33rd annual band day with 60 - 70 high school bands in parade, field, flag and frum line competition.

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

