Carrollton events coming soon

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrollton:

Pharmer’s Market Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1004 US-65, Carrollton, MO

Farmer’s Market at the Pharm! Every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting June 3 at Jodi’s Family Pharmacy in Carrollton. Visit the Carrollton Farmer’s Market Facebook page for more details.

District 5 MCGA Golf Tournament Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1602 Watermill Rd, Marshall, MO

Register your team now at www.mocorn.org/golf. $85 per person. Includes: Green fees, golf cart, lunch, prizes and a one-year Missouri Corn Growers Association membership. Additional players may be...

Vacation Bible School Alma, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 304 Waverly Ave, Alma, MO

Party event in Alma, MO by Trinity Lutheran School, Preschool And Daycare on Tuesday, June 15 2021

Hardin MO 150 Year Celebration Hardin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The year of 2020 will be special for the City of Hardin as it will celebrate its 150th birthday... ONE YEAR LATER! A town with a rich history, Hardin has humble roots with its official...

Carrollton Annual Band Day Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 E 9th St, Carrollton, MO

The 33rd annual band day with 60 - 70 high school bands in parade, field, flag and frum line competition.