Coming soon: Nathalie events

(NATHALIE, VA) Nathalie is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nathalie:

Family Night Bible Chalk Talk Halifax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 3088 Howard P Anderson Rd, Halifax, VA

Bring a chair, a friend, and all the family of all ages to SEE, HEAR, and EXPERIENCE a blank, gray canvas transform into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. The Haynes Family share inspiring...

Written Word Book Discussion Group - Brookneal Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 Lynchburg Ave # B, Brookneal, VA

The Written Word Book Discussion group meets every third Thursday of the month at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Join us for socially-distanced and excellent conversation surrounding...

Little Buckaroo Camps Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Little Buckaroo Camps Hosted By Hat Creek Equestrian - Home of Toms Performance Horses LLC. Event starts on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 and happening at Hat Creek Equestrian - Home of Toms Performance...

Starry Night at Red Hill Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

ALL FAMILIES WELCOME. Bring a blanket to star gaze without city lights. Come to the Casey Education & Event Center, Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1497 Red Hill Road Brookneal, VA. This event is in...

Vacation Bible School Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Vacation Bible school for ALL ages. There will be dinner, Bible activities, and Preaching every night! 6p-8p... bounce houses and other fun activities planned for each night. Everyone is welcome...