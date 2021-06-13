Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nathalie, VA

Coming soon: Nathalie events

Posted by 
Nathalie Digest
Nathalie Digest
 8 days ago

(NATHALIE, VA) Nathalie is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nathalie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glutE_0aT3Res300

Family Night Bible Chalk Talk

Halifax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 3088 Howard P Anderson Rd, Halifax, VA

Bring a chair, a friend, and all the family of all ages to SEE, HEAR, and EXPERIENCE a blank, gray canvas transform into a beautiful illustration of Scripture. The Haynes Family share inspiring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3TwE_0aT3Res300

Written Word Book Discussion Group - Brookneal

Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 Lynchburg Ave # B, Brookneal, VA

The Written Word Book Discussion group meets every third Thursday of the month at Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal. Join us for socially-distanced and excellent conversation surrounding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8sDp_0aT3Res300

Little Buckaroo Camps

Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Little Buckaroo Camps Hosted By Hat Creek Equestrian - Home of Toms Performance Horses LLC. Event starts on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 and happening at Hat Creek Equestrian - Home of Toms Performance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFBQX_0aT3Res300

Starry Night at Red Hill

Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

ALL FAMILIES WELCOME. Bring a blanket to star gaze without city lights. Come to the Casey Education & Event Center, Patrick Henry's Red Hill, 1497 Red Hill Road Brookneal, VA. This event is in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOyiD_0aT3Res300

Vacation Bible School

Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Vacation Bible school for ALL ages. There will be dinner, Bible activities, and Preaching every night! 6p-8p... bounce houses and other fun activities planned for each night. Everyone is welcome...

Learn More
Nathalie Digest

Nathalie Digest

Nathalie, VA
9
Followers
82
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nathalie Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Brookneal, VA
City
Halifax, VA
City
Nathalie, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haynes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related