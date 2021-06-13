Cancel
Estill, SC

Estill calendar: Events coming up

Estill Post
Estill Post
 8 days ago

(ESTILL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Estill calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Estill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnKDR_0aT3RdzK00

Summer Camp - Under The Sea Week

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 West, Adams St, Ridgeland, SC

Pay in Full Option $145/week Save $20/week when you pay in full (Use Discount Code " PIF ") $165/Week Payment Plan (3 week minimim) $75 Deposit then 6 Bi-Weekly payments Our 2021 camp weeks will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vlKO_0aT3RdzK00

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Hampton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:10 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Hampton, SC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3517382 Unit may contain HOUSE HOLD. AMERICA'S...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zbu5E_0aT3RdzK00

Holly Hill Academy Varsity Football @ PHA

Estill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 8766 Savannah Hwy, Estill, SC

The Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Holly Hill Academy (Holly Hill, SC) on Friday, September 17 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i0dl_0aT3RdzK00

S’more Fun at Dog Gone Diving Dogs

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 8127 Bees Creek Rd, Ridgeland, SC

Online registration closes 09/07/2021 at midnight ( CDT ). Pre-registration (online) price per splash for this event is $23.00 (USD) per dog. Payment is due upon check-in. Splashes can be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tyw1o_0aT3RdzK00

Estill's Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Market Place

Estill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 80 Columbia Highway, Estill, SC 29918

Join us for Estill's first, Juneteenth Celebration Market Place Event! Local Black Businesses! Free Food (while it lasts)! DJ!

Estill Post

Estill Post

Estill, SC
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Top homes for sale in Estill

