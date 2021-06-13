Estill calendar: Events coming up

(ESTILL, SC) Live events are lining up on the Estill calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Estill:

Summer Camp - Under The Sea Week Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 West, Adams St, Ridgeland, SC

Pay in Full Option $145/week Save $20/week when you pay in full (Use Discount Code " PIF ") $165/Week Payment Plan (3 week minimim) $75 Deposit then 6 Bi-Weekly payments Our 2021 camp weeks will...

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction Hampton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:10 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Hampton, SC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3517382 Unit may contain HOUSE HOLD. AMERICA'S...

Holly Hill Academy Varsity Football @ PHA Estill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 8766 Savannah Hwy, Estill, SC

The Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Holly Hill Academy (Holly Hill, SC) on Friday, September 17 @ 7:30p.

S’more Fun at Dog Gone Diving Dogs Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 8127 Bees Creek Rd, Ridgeland, SC

Online registration closes 09/07/2021 at midnight ( CDT ). Pre-registration (online) price per splash for this event is $23.00 (USD) per dog. Payment is due upon check-in. Splashes can be...

Estill's Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Market Place Estill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 80 Columbia Highway, Estill, SC 29918

Join us for Estill's first, Juneteenth Celebration Market Place Event! Local Black Businesses! Free Food (while it lasts)! DJ!