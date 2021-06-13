Live events Cozad — what’s coming up

(COZAD, NE) Live events are lining up on the Cozad calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cozad:

Cozad %26#8220;Business after Hours’’ honoring Richard Hansen Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 410 W 9th St, Cozad, NE

Come and see all the improvements made with Dick's memorial gift!

Hay Days Celebration Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Join us for a wonderful time! There will be a carnival, parade, window displays, kids games, arts & crafts and food booths. Fun for the entire family.

Storybook Walk Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1401 Ave O, Cozad, NE

Go on a storybook walk around the walking trail at Muny Park Mon., June 14 through Sun., June 20 to read the story Llama Destroys the World by Jonathan Stutzman. Start at the mermaid tail on the...

Mini Barnyard Friends Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 910 Meridian Ave, Cozad, NE

The Mini Barnyard Friends will be in the north library parking lot from 11am-2pm on Friday, July 9! Mini Barnyard Friends is a family run small town petting zoo from Spalding, NE. All the animals...

Movie & Munchies Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 Meridian Ave, Cozad, NE

Hey 6th grade and up! We are having a movie night at the library Monday, June 21 @ 5:30. We will make our own munchies to enjoy while we watch a movie.