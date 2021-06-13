Cancel
Alderson, WV

Coming soon: Alderson events

Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 8 days ago

(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alderson:

35th International Rally

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

State Fair of West Virginia - Lewisburg, West Virginia Rally Dates - July 17-24, 2021 2021 International Rally T-Shirt Here\'s What Your Package Includes: 7 Nights - 50 AMP or 30 AMP Full Hookup 5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYou4_0aT3RbDs00

DJ Flip (Lil Drew)

Alderson, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1738 Highland Trail, Alderson, WV

Head out for some entertainment with DJ Flip Saturday June 19th from 8pm to 12 am. No cover. 21+ after 10pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uw0SK_0aT3RbDs00

Job Fair 2021

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

Bring your resumes! The job of your dreams awaits. Businesses participating Aviagen Turkeys The American Beer Company City National Bank Davis Stuart Greenbrier Valley Fitness Greenbrier Valley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyGqD_0aT3RbDs00

Puppy Imprinting & Development Class - West Virginia

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 514 Rolling Hills Farm Rd, Lewisburg, WV

MESSAGE US TO REGISTER! This class is 3 days, Friday-Sunday. Registration is $530. Are you interested in marker training, detection work, protection sports, or just want to be a better trainer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvPjO_0aT3RbDs00

Poker Run

Asbury, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 13194 Alta Dr, Asbury, WV

Come on out and help us help our local community!! June 26, 2021!!

ABOUT

With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

