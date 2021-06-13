Live events on the horizon in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, CO) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:

Sunflower Member Day at the Market - Goodland Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1218 Main St, Goodland, KS

Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:30 AM - 1:00 PM 1218 Main St, Goodland, KS We promote healthy eating. Sunflower Health Plan KanCare members can receive vouchers* for FREE fruits and vegetables during...

County Fair Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 815 15th St, Burlington, CO

2021 KIT CARSON COUNTY FAIR QUEENS Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo Royalty The 2021 Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo Royalty would like to welcome you to the 104th Kit Carson County fair and...

Northwest Kansas District Free Pre Fair Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Goodland, KS

The annual Northwest Kansas District Free Fair is held the first week in August. The fair attracts people from Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. Each year the