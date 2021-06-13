Orange Grove calendar: Coming events

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Orange Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Orange Grove area:

Camp Zephyr: Middle %26 High School - Student registration Sandia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 151 FM 3162, Sandia, TX

Come join US at ZEPHYR DURING SUMMER 2021! We can't wait to see what God is going to do! Speaker: Nick Maddox Worship: For All Seasons

Celebrating Texas Buffalo Soldiers Month Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Join 1st Sgt. Padilla and Lt. Dolifka as they celebrate Texas Buffalo Soldiers Month at Lake Corpus Christi State Park. Enjoy the educational programming or try your hand at catching a bigger fish...

Backyard Fishing Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Join a ranger to practice your casting skills with a fun game of Backyard Fishing. We'll provide all the equipment. Meet : Whitetail Run Day Use Area, look for the big blue tarp. Bring : Nothing...

2021 Back the Blue Clay Shoot Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Mark you calendars for Saturday, October 9, 2021 for our annual Back the Blue Clay Shoot. Sponsorships and registrations forms coming soon. All proceeds benefit the Corpus Christi Police...

Zephyr Kids Camp Session 2 Sandia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Address: 151 FM 3162, Sandia, TX

Join us back at Zephyr during Summer 2021! About this Event July 7-10, 2021 (Wednesday-Saturday) Speaker: Andy Vanderveer Worship: Joey Vanderveer Special Guests: Panic Squad...