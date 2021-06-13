Coming soon: Newcastle events

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Live events are coming to Newcastle.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newcastle:

Custer Merchant's Trick or Treat Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us in downtown Custer for a fun night of trick-or-treating at participating local merchants!

Amplify Your Adventure - Custer, SD Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD

Bring your family and friends to explore interactive activities that are right in your backyard! Kick off summer at this free family event as you learn outdoor skills, explore summer STEM...

Crazy Horse Volksmarch Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Custer, SD

Experience the annual organized fall hike up the world's largest mountain carving-in-progress, Crazy Horse Memorial. The 10K (6.2-mile) route, round-trip, takes up to four hours to complete, with...

Off-Road Rally Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Mark your calendars for the 3rd annual Off-Road Rally! Enjoy beautiful, scenic, and adventurous drives throughout the Custer area.

Black Hills Oktoberfest Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 140 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD

Celebrate Black Hills Oktoberfest with the best regional Breweries! About this Event Black Hills Oktoberfest! Join us in returning to a cozy beerfest where we celebrate beer as much as the fest...