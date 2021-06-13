Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, MI

Live events on the horizon in Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 8 days ago

(NEWBERRY, MI) Live events are coming to Newberry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Newberry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyKKl_0aT3RWl700

The History of Tiger Stadium presented by Author Doc Fletcher

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The History of Tiger Stadium: A Love Letter to Baseball at Michigan & Trumbull Author Doc Fletcher shares history and stories from Tiger Stadium. Doc Fletcher has shared stories from his books at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlyiC_0aT3RWl700

Book Signing for A Safe Harbor, by Melody Gay Berg

Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1944 Co Hwy 412, Newberry, MI

Author Melody Gay Berg will be at the lighthouse from July 11-12th to do a book signing event for her book "A Safe Harbor". The Crisp Point Visitor Center and our online gift shop will be selling...

Learn More

Loosen Up with Confidence Helga Flower Workshop

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

“Loosen Up with Confidence” Helga Flower Watercolor Workshop August 16-20 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Daily in the ECA Building Renowned artist & instructor Helga Flower’s helpful, kind, and encouraging...

Learn More

Cement Garden Art Workshop with Barbara Klocko

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

$125 for 5 days, supplies included. Students may purchase additional supplies from instructor during workshop. Call the ECA office to register 906 586.9974. Class fee is non refundable, and must...

Learn More

The Pine Performance Center Open House

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Erickson Center for the Arts presents The Pine Performance Center Open Houses Sunday, June 13 ~ 2:00 PM- 4:00 PM Wednesday, June 16~ 5:30 PM- 6:30 PM (before Music in the Park) The Erickson Center...

Learn More
Newberry Dispatch

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry, MI
4
Followers
78
Post
628
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, MI
City
Curtis, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Newberry, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jul 07#Sun Jun#Mi Erickson Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related