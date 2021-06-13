What’s up Grangeville: Local events calendar

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Grangeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grangeville area:

Creation Seminar by Dr. Stan Hudson Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

1st presentation at 6:00 PM on 9/24 at the motel conference room.2nd presentation at 11:30 AM on 9/25 at the church3rd presentation at 6:00 PM on 9/25 at the motel conference room.

Polly O'Keary & The Rhythm Method Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Grangeville, ID

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method Rockin Blues, R&B, Soul Friday July 2nd, 8pm -12pm Saturday July 3rd 5pm -8pm

Art in the Park set for July 2, 3; vendors sought Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

GRANGEVILLE —The Grangeville Centennial Library is again sponsoring the annual Art in the Park celebration during Border Days. Vendors are sought for the event. Art in the Park will be held at...

Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration, Kamiah, Idaho Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Idaho St, Kamiah, ID

Join us for our Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration in beautiful Kamiah, Idaho!

Idaho Individual Outdoor Adventure White Bird, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: PO box 202, White Bird, ID 83554

Central Idaho's Premier Off-road outfitter. Daily, multi-day and group packages available. Just click the days you want to book