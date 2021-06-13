Cancel
Nocona, TX

Live events Nocona — what’s coming up

(NOCONA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Nocona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nocona:

Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Celebrate the 26th Annual Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival, Family fun filled event, kids games, food, crafts, live entertainment, art show, quilt show, kids coop inflatables, Piston Heads...

Reds, Whites, & Brews and Food Trucks Too!

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 413 Pelham Street 304 Lindsey, Bowie, TX

Be a part of our annual Reds, Whites, & Brews and food trucks too event happening on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Bowie Second Monday Grounds in Bowie, Texas. There will be vendors from all...

Mrs. Jenna's Magic Summer Camp

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 317 W Pecan St, Bowie, TX

Join us at Happy Hearts Preschool for fun science adventures and summer activities! For ages 3-7 years old. Snack will be provided!

2021 Hanging of the Greens

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Community volunteers are invited to help beautify our town by hanging holiday decor and lights before the annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival and lighted parade. Meeting for supplies and...

Ali Murphy at Nocona Brewery

Nocona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 915 US-82, Nocona, TX

Join Ali at Nocona Brewery for some great music and awesome beer!

ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

