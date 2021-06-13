Events on the Piedmont calendar

(PIEDMONT, MO) Live events are lining up on the Piedmont calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Piedmont area:

Piedmont Fall Festival Car Show Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 313 E Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO

Ozark Heritage Fall Festival Car Show in Southeast Missouri - Piedmont. All classes and years. Trophies, prizes, crafts, food, music.

REV Camp 2021 Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Eagle Sky Dr, Piedmont, MO

Eagle Sky Christian Camps - Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021 9:00 AM - Saturday, Jul 10, 2021 1:00 PM CDT

Clearwater Festival of Lights Auto Tour Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 93 State Hwy AA, Piedmont, MO

The auto tour is open to all who want to help usher in the holiday season by decorating a campsite with as many lights and ornaments as possible. The opening night is the Friday after Thanksgiving...

Tribute Quartet Silva, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Silva, MO

Multi-Dove Award nominated, Tribute, shares an evening of inspiration and songs from the latest recording, “Living The Stories.”

Candy Bar Bingo Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

Fun for everyone! Bring a full-sized candy bar for each Bingo card you would like to play! We will play until everyone is tired, or until we run out of prizes. Winner of each round will win a...